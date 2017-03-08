News Briefs

Attack on Titan Season 2 Spoilers: New Season to Focus on Other Characters? No Rest For Eren

JB Cachila

A promotional photo for Attack on Titan season 2http://shingeki.tv/season2

Fans of the hit anime show "Attack on Titan" will be overjoyed once Season 2 airs real soon. If the previous season featured much action, what does the next season have in store? Let's find out.

Season 2 will prove to be as dramatic or perhaps more dramatic than the first season. According to the synopsis for AoT season 2 as reported by Comicbook, protagonist Eren Yeager must take advantage of his new power to change into the very thing that he swore to eradicate: titans. After winning against the Female Titan, Eren and the others find no time to rest as more and more titans approach Wall Rose.

Teasers released on the internet feature more titans. One teaser poster released for season 2 featured Ymir and the Beast Titan, a humongous creature resembling a primate, reported iTechPost. Another released artwork features Survey Corps captain Levi Ackerman standing on a tree branch while soaked in moonlight, apparently on a mission somewhere.

These teasers show a possible change in focus for season 2. While Eren has been the focal character in season 1, it is highly possible that the directors are aiming to give more emphasis to other characters in the show.

Tetsurou Araki, AoT general director, confirmed this. In an interview, Araki said that other characters such as Ymir or Krista never got the spotlight on season 1. This season, Araki said they have the chance to look into these characters. In an interview with Japanese NewType magazine, season 2 director Masashi Koizuka echoed Araki's comment. He said that in season 2, they will be exploring the characters they were unable to focus on in season 1.

If it's any indication, a poster revealed  earlier via Twitter gives us this impression. The poster features Levi and Mikasa Ackerman, expert titan-slayers, as they held their swords. Eren, season 1's main focus, stands behind them as if to give the impression that this time, the focus won't be on him. A new poster on AnimeMojo, however, shows Eren at the center, flanked by other characters.

Excited for Attack on Titan Season 2? Worry not as it will premiere on April 1.

