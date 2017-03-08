Attack on Titan Season 2 Spoilers: New Season to Focus on Other Characters? No Rest For Eren
Fans of the hit anime show "Attack on Titan" will be overjoyed once Season 2 airs real soon. If the previous season featured much action, what does the next season have in store? Let's find out.
Season 2 will prove to be as dramatic or perhaps more dramatic than the first season. According to the synopsis for AoT season 2 as reported by Comicbook, protagonist Eren Yeager must take advantage of his new power to change into the very thing that he swore to eradicate: titans. After winning against the Female Titan, Eren and the others find no time to rest as more and more titans approach Wall Rose.
Teasers released on the internet feature more titans. One teaser poster released for season 2 featured Ymir and the Beast Titan, a humongous creature resembling a primate, reported iTechPost. Another released artwork features Survey Corps captain Levi Ackerman standing on a tree branch while soaked in moonlight, apparently on a mission somewhere.
These teasers show a possible change in focus for season 2. While Eren has been the focal character in season 1, it is highly possible that the directors are aiming to give more emphasis to other characters in the show.
Tetsurou Araki, AoT general director, confirmed this. In an interview, Araki said that other characters such as Ymir or Krista never got the spotlight on season 1. This season, Araki said they have the chance to look into these characters. In an interview with Japanese NewType magazine, season 2 director Masashi Koizuka echoed Araki's comment. He said that in season 2, they will be exploring the characters they were unable to focus on in season 1.
If it's any indication, a poster revealed earlier via Twitter gives us this impression. The poster features Levi and Mikasa Ackerman, expert titan-slayers, as they held their swords. Eren, season 1's main focus, stands behind them as if to give the impression that this time, the focus won't be on him. A new poster on AnimeMojo, however, shows Eren at the center, flanked by other characters.
Excited for Attack on Titan Season 2? Worry not as it will premiere on April 1.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- 'The Poor You Will Always Have With You': Did Jesus Care About Poverty?
- Should Shows Like 'Homeland' And '24' Portray Muslims As Terrorists?
- WATCH: Comedian Tracey Ullman's Hilarious Take On A Christian's Job Interview
- Not Just Smells And Bells: 10 Reasons To Try A 'High' Church This Season
- What Does The Laying On Of Hands Say About Human Freedom?
- 'Your Sister In Christ': Chinese Christian Woman Pens Hope-Filled Poem From Prison
- 10 things you probably didn't know about studying theology
- Who Was Saint Thomas Aquinas? The Legendary Christian Philosopher In 10 Quotes
- Lapsed Catholic Tells Of Being Rescued From Anorexia By Returning To The Faith
- Now Nike Develops High-Performance Hijab In Latest Adaptation Of Clothing For Muslim Women
- Bishops In The Philippines 'Overcome With Grief' After Vote Approves Capital Punishment
- Portuguese Evangelicals Have Planted New Churches, But Their Numbers Are Still Falling
- Catholic Commentator Bill Donohue Says Tuam Baby Deaths Are 'Fake News'
- Blind Christian Woman Held By ISIS Refused To Convert To Islam
- Notion Of Pope Fighting Conservative Vatican Opposition Is A 'Cliché', Top Cardinal Says