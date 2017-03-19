'Arrow' season 5 episode 17 spoilers: Prometheus makes another move to break Oliver; Talia to appear in present timeline
Oliver (Stephen Amell) reaches his breaking point in the upcoming episode of The CW's "Arrow" season 5.
Titled "Kapiushon," next week's episode will see Prometheus (voiced by Michael Dorn) resort to extreme measures to break Oliver. In the flashbacks, Anatoly (guest star David Nykl) grows concerned over Oliver's increasingly violent tendencies. When he confronts Oliver about his behavior, a brutal confrontation between the two characters ensues.
As Comicbook.com points out, the title might be a bastardization of "Капюшон," a Russian term that means "hood." This interpretation makes sense because the flashback scenes are setting up Oliver as the person he was when the show started out. Once he comes back to Star City, his character would later be known as "The Hood."
It is believed that Anatoly will use his influence within the Bratva to send Oliver back to Lian Yu after their disagreement. Considering how Anatoly was also there at one point, it seems plausible that he will consider sending Oliver there for his own good and security.
Meanwhile, actress Lexa Doig has been portraying Talia for much of the show's current season. Although she was introduced in the past timeline, executive producer Marc Guggenheim recently confirmed that Talia will soon be making her way to the show's present-day Star City.
"We will see her in the present day," the EP told Entertainment Weekly. "What she wants from Oliver in the past is very different from what she wants from him in the present."
Guggenheim also mentioned that Oliver has never really heard Talia's last name, so he still does not know she is related to Ra's. "Oliver couldn't have heard it, because if he had, when Ra's talked about his daughter he'd be like, 'Yeah, the other daughter, I met her back in Russia,'" he explained. "We were very cognizant not to retcon anything. So yes, she is Talia al Ghul, but Oliver obviously doesn't know that."
The fifth season of "Arrow" airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.
