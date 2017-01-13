Amy Duggar Says Uncle Jim Bob Won't Be Watching 'Marriage Boot Camp': 'They Try to Protect Their Kids From Things Like That'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Christian couple Dillon and Amy King talk about their friendship and marriage. (Screenshot/PEOPLE TV Watch)

Aspiring country singer Amy Duggar, who has become known as the "rebel Duggar" cousin from "19 Kids and Counting," is starring in WE tv's new reality show "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" this January together with her husband Dillon King.

In the show, the Kings joined seven other reality star couples from shows like "The Bachelorette," "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta," "Bad Girls Club," and "Mob Wives." The show aims to let viewers know what married life is really like. Couples are given a two-week marriage boot camp to test their compatibility and determine possible causes to whatever problems that may arise in their marriages.

Amy recently told PEOPLE that her uncle, Jim Bob Duggar, already knows of her involvement with the show. However, she does not think he or his family has any plans of watching the show, but "only because they try to protect their kids from things like that."

"My Uncle was like, 'Ohhh... that,'" she recalled telling Jim Bob about Marriage Boot Camp. "I mean, he wasn't negative about it, but I don't think he understands the whole show."

The Duggars are known for their conservative beliefs and values, and Amy said the show contains a lot of things that they do not approve of.

"There's definitely some moments where it's not pretty," Amy admitted. "There's some F bombs! I don't even cuss that much and I had said F bombs. I am F-bombing in the show."

Meanwhile, King earlier said he knew nothing about his wife's reality star relatives when he first met them. He confessed that he was shocked by their deeply conservative demeanour.

"I did not know their religious beliefs, I didn't know who they were. I definitely didn't know how strict they were and how conservative they were," King shared. "I've never seen the show or anything. So when we got there, I didn't know that [there were] certain things you couldn't say. I didn't know, like, if you wore certain clothes, that's bad, too. I didn't know any of these."