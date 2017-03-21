6 ways your marriage can glorify God

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There's one thing no earthly marriage will ever be: perfect. Perfect marriages don't exist. Any husband and wife in a happy and successful marriage will tell you that their marriage is far from being perfect. But that doesn't mean that we cannot honour and glorify God through our marriage.

1 Corinthians 10:31 tells us, "So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God."

Marriage might not be anywhere close to the category of eating or drinking, but what Paul wants to tell us here is that everything was meant to give glory to God, even our relationships.

Any couple that aims to seek God's glory and honour first and foremost will almost always be assured of a great marriage. Not a perfect one, but one that can be enjoyable and one that can honour God.

Here are six ways your marriage can glorify God.

1. By loving one another

Jesus said in John 13:34, "A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another."

When we obey the command of loving one another, we are honouring God's laws and thus also honouring Him in the process.

2. By pursuing purpose together

God has a plan for everything and everyone, including your marriage, and you and your spouse. When we walk in that purpose and fulfill God's will we honour God all the more. Do you know your purpose as a couple and as individuals? When you pursue that, you give God glory.

3. By setting yourself apart for each other and for God

The Bible tells us that faith is what pleases God. Remaining faithful is vital to the honour of your spouse and of God. Faithfulness basically means putting all our faith and trust in another to bring us satisfaction and security. When we do that, we honour God as we also honour our spouse.

4. By building a family unit

A marriage will always result to a family. Most will have kids while others might not, but you're a family nonetheless. A family is how God designed society to exist in its most basic form. When families pursue Christ and live in His ways, we honour God.

5. By growing more like Christ together

Christ-likeness has to be every Christian's goal, and accountability is how we get there. If there's anyone who should be your accountability partner, it's your spouse. When we help each other be sensitive to the Holy Spirit's sanctification process, we honour God.

6. By blessing others around you

A godly marriage not only becomes a blessing to a husband and a wife but to the people around them. In the same way, an ungodly one only becomes a burden to others. Because God desires for our marriage to be a blessing, He is most pleased and honoured when we allow our marriage to bless others around us.