5 Bible Verses To Help You When You're Facing Intense Trials

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Trials are a normal part of the Christian life. The truth is that like Job, we may face unwanted events in our lives whether we do good or not. These events are simply meant to show our true colours, strengthen our resolve to trust in God, and to allow us to see Him more clearly.

As such, trials are painful but effective means to reveal our flaws, correct us, mould us, and polish us so that we could be a vessel of honour fit for our heavenly Master's use.

Are you going through an intense trial right now? Or perhaps you've gone through a trial but until now you can't make any sense out of it?

Here are some Bible verses to help you face the trials and appreciate God's plan for your life.

Trials prepare us for God's purpose – 2 Timothy 2:20-21

Advertisement "In a wealthy home some utensils are made of gold and silver, and some are made of wood and clay. The expensive utensils are used for special occasions, and the cheap ones are for everyday use. If you keep yourself pure, you will be a special utensil for honourable use. Your life will be clean, and you will be ready for the Master to use you for every good work." (NLT)

God uses trials to refine us – Malachi 3:2-3

"But who can endure the day of His coming? And who can stand when He appears? For He is like a refiner's fire and like launderers' soap. He will sit as a refiner and a purifier of silver; He will purify the sons of Levi, and purge them as gold and silver, that they may offer to the Lord an offering in righteousness." (NKJV)

Trials help us see God – Job 42:1-7

"Then Job answered the Lord and said, "I know that You can do everything, and that no thought can be withheld from You. 'Who is he who hides counsel without knowledge?' Therefore I have uttered what I did not understand, things too wonderful for me which I did not know. 'Hear, and I will speak; I will question you, and you declare to Me.' I have heard of You by the hearing of the ear, but now my eye sees You. Therefore I abhor myself, and repent in dust and ashes." (MEV)

The entrance to God's kingdom is laid with trials – Acts 14:21-22

"And when they had preached the gospel to that city and made many disciples, they returned to Lystra, Iconium, and Antioch, strengthening the souls of the disciples, exhorting them to continue in the faith, and saying, 'We must through many tribulations enter the kingdom of God.'" (NKJV)

Trial is inevitable, but Christ has already overcome it for us – John 16:33