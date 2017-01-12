5 Bible verses on how a Christian woman should dress

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

How should a Christian woman dress is one of the subjects of heated debates amongst Christians. How modest is modest? What did the Bible say about appropriate dressing? What's acceptable and what's not?

Modest dressing isn't just for when you go to church; its how one dresses every day. The worldly women may have taught you that whenever you leave the house, you have to prepare for a fashion show, one that will show off what you have and get attention from others. While there is nothing wrong with taking care of your looks, be wary of crossing the line and inviting lust from men instead.

Looking good doesn't have to mean showing off skin that a Christian woman shouldn't. I know that the fashion world now shows that the more skin you show, the sexier you are. But hey, Christian women should know better.

There are a number of verses in the Bible that speak directly to Christian women and how they should dress. Let's give them a look now so you can be guided accordingly too.

1. Women should dress modestly.

1 Timothy 2:9-10 "Paul said: I also want women to dress modestly, with decency and propriety, not with braided hair or gold or pearls or expensive clothes, but with good deeds, appropriate for women who profess to worship God."

In the Bible, it is clear that women must dress decently and modestly. Women must not take pride in wearing jewelry and accessories but instead, take pride with the good deeds they have done. This goes without saying that God wants women to clothe themselves with good works and not expensive clothes which are material in nature.

2. The beauty inside is what matters.

1 Peter 3:2-5 "Your beauty should not come from outward adornment, such as braided hair and the wearing of gold jewelry and fine clothes. Instead, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God's sight. For this is the way the holy women of the past who put their hope in God used to make themselves beautiful.

Quite similar to the scripture above, this verse from Peter talks about how inner beauty is more important than outer beauty. God always looks at the heart, not the clothes, not the jewelry and not the riches. So, it's not also just about the good deeds you do that makes you beautiful, it is your gentle quiet spirit and pure heart that makes you shine.

3. Women should always dress accordingly.

Deutoronomy 22:5 "The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman's garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the Lord thy God."

I know that the fashion industry today broke down the walls between male and female fashion. It's like everyone can wear anything they want and society allows it. However, we don't follow what society dictates; we follow what God says. In Deutoronomy, it said that we cannot cross dress. What's made for women should only be worn by women and what's made for men must only be worn by men. Let this be a gentle reminder.

4. A Christian woman must always practice good judgment when dressing.

Proverbs 11:22 "Like a gold ring in a pig's snout is a beautiful woman who shows no discretion."

A truly beautiful woman must practice discernment because this shows that she can make good choices. The verse says that if a woman doesn't have discernment, then she will make poor choices just like a pig would. Beauty on the outside means nothing if a woman cannot discern whether she's dressing appropriately or not. A truly beautiful woman fears the Lord and that is what makes Christian women attractive.

5. Dress yourself with strength and dignity.

Proverbs 31:25 "She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come."

The Bible spoke about a woman dressing based on her heart. So if a woman likes to dress sensually, then her heart is evil as well. This scripture from Proverbs proves that a woman need not dress a sexy way just for a man to like her. If a woman is clothed with strength and dignity, she will be confident enough to say that "I am God's wonderful and beautiful creation!"

I honestly believe that it's challenging for women to dress modestly nowadays due to what society says. Nonetheless, I also believe that if your feet are grounded in God's word and this worldliness will not have much effect on you. Always pray that the Lord may God you. Do not ever compromise. Our God is faithful and He sees the beauty inside you.