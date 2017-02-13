3 Ways To Be Stress-Free Even In The Midst Of A Chaotic Season In Your Life

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

We all go through chaotic seasons in our life. Whether the problem is inward-focused—like being confused over what career path or step to take in life, a sudden loss of a job, or the death of a loved one—or caused by outer factors, such as a noisy neighbourhood, a struggling family, or the apparently divisive election period (and you're deeply stressed by it), we all go through these stressful moments in our lives.

Some of us who relentlessly pursue the Lord Jesus Christ face a different kind of chaos: persecution and other trouble on the outside, and being perplexed about what's happening on the inside (see 2 Corinthians 4:8).

Thankfully, we can all face these chaotic moments in peace because the Lord Jesus Christ has overcome the world:

"I have told you these things so that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But be of good cheer. I have overcome the world." Jesus in John 16:33, MEV)

Facing A Chaotic Season Boldly

Dear reader, no one can promise you that you won't face hard times as you follow Christ. One thing I can assure you though with all my heart is that if you put all your faith – and your aces – on the Lord Jesus Christ and trust God with every step you make despite all the odds against you, He'll back you up. Exodus 14:13 tells us,

"The Lord shall fight for you, while you hold your peace."

Ways To Be Stress-Free In Stressing Situations

1. Trusting In God's Promises

"The Lord of Hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah" (Psalm 46:11 MEV)

Just like the Psalmist in Psalm 46, remind yourself that the God who loves you and has promised to never leave you is the Almighty God of Israel who has never and will never-ever see defeat. He is mighty, and you should put your trust in Him and His promises which will always come true (see Matthew 24:35; Luke 21:33; Mark 13:31; Luke 1:37).

2. Focusing On What Phil. 4:8-9 Says

"Finally, brothers, whatever things are true, whatever things are honest, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue, and if there is any praise, think on these things. Do those things which you have both learned and received, and heard and seen in me, and the God of peace will be with you." (Philippians 4:8-9 MEV)

Focusing on your circumstances will merely frustrate you. Rather, focus on the things of God: what He said, what He has done, what He can do, and what He wants you to do. Your circumstances are small things compared to God's love for you. Trust in Him.

3. Fixing Our Eyes On Jesus As You Do His Will

"Let us look to Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God." (Hebrews 12:2 MEV)

Instead of merely looking at Christ, look at what He has done for you and what He has accomplished for you: the humanly impossible work of salvation.

"If you then were raised with Christ, desire those things which are above, where Christ sits at the right hand of God. Set your affection on things above, not on things on earth." (Colossians 3:1-2 MEV)

Moreover, look at where He has placed you – right beside Him in the heavenly realm. Think of all that is in there, and realise that now you can look down on your troubles for the Prince of Peace has raised you up far above them.