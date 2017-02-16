3 Ways God Meets Your Needs

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Indeed I have all and abound. I am full, having received from Epaphroditus the things sent from you, a sweet-smelling aroma, an acceptable sacrifice, well pleasing to God. And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus. Now to our God and Father be glory forever and ever. Amen." – Philippians 4:18-20 NKJV

God promises to meet our needs. He knows our every need, even before we can ask Him for it. He is good and gracious to provide for us all that we need so that we can live a life for His glory and pleasure. Isn't it amazing that God, who reigns over all the earth, attends to our needs?

Meeting Our Needs

The Bible has many verses telling us that God wants to meet our needs. For example, Matthew 6:31-33 tells us,

"Therefore, take no thought, saying, 'What shall we eat?' or 'What shall we drink?' or 'What shall we wear?' (For the Gentiles seek after all these things.) For your heavenly Father knows that you have need of all these things. But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be given to you."

God wants us to simply focus on pursuing Him and doing His will on earth. He promises that as we seek His kingdom and righteousness ahead of anything, He will make sure that we will have all that we will need.

And yes, God won't be stingy in providing what we need as we pursue Him. He shall fill our bodies with nourishment, quench our thirst, and clothe us well. In Psalm 37:25 David assures us,

"I have been young, and now am old; yet I have not seen the righteous forsaken, nor their offspring begging bread."

Ways For God To Provide

Dear reader, God will provide all that you need as you seek Him first. Here are some ways He will provide.

1. Through your own hands – by enabling you to earn

"But you must remember the Lord your God, for it is He who gives you the ability to get wealth, so that He may establish His covenant which He swore to your fathers, as it is today." (Deuteronomy 8:18)

God doesn't want us becoming lazy, and so he provides us with the ability to work and produce wealth.

2. Through others – by using others in your circle

Paul said in Philippians 4:13-14, "I can do all things because of Christ who strengthens me. Nevertheless you did well having shared in my affliction."

God can and will use the people in your life to provide for you.

3. Through miracles – by providing in ways you don't expect

"Now I want you to know, dear brothers and sisters, what God in his kindness has done through the churches in Macedonia. They are being tested by many troubles, and they are very poor. But they are also filled with abundant joy, which has overflowed in rich generosity." (2 Corinthians 8:1-2)

1 Kings 17 also shows us how God provided for Elijah – by providing for the widow and her son.