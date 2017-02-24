3 Ways Christians Take On The Enemy's Role

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

"The thief does not come, except to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly." – Jesus in John 10:10 (MEV)

The Lord Jesus gave a stark description clearly showing the divide between Him and the devil. Those who follow Him are expected to show character that He had, while those who don't follow Him cannot be expected to show Christ-likeness.

Following this logic, there are a great many Christians who are living their lives the way the enemy wants them to, lives that Christ Jesus would be sad about. "No, I'm a Christian," you might say, but even those who believe in Christ aren't exempted from demonic influence.

Who's Your Father?

Jesus gave a strong rebuke to the religious leaders during His earthly ministry. These people love to use the name of God and associate themselves with Him even though they disgrace Him. They simply use His name for their personal gain. Jesus said to them, according to John 8:42-44:

Advertisement "If God were your Father, you would love Me, for I came from God and proceeded into the world. I did not come of My own authority, but He sent Me. Why do you not understand My speaking? Because you cannot bear to hear My word. You are of your father the devil, and you want to do the desires of your father. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks from his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies."

Ouch! Take note of the last verse there, for from it we will find some things self-declared Christians do and take one the devil's role in the lives of others.

1. Kill Them – 'He Was A Murderer From The Beginning...'

While this doesn't mean literally killing somebody, some who profess to be Christ-followers can be "murderers" by putting others down and killing their hopes in God. When a person loses his hope in God because a Christian discouraged him, the believer has already figuratively "killed" that person.

2. Live A Lie – '...And Does Not Stand In The Truth, Because There Is No Truth In Him.'

The devil does not stand in the truth. He hates it, rejects what God says, and wants lies and deceit to entangle him instead. A person who wants to be free in Christ must not live a lie. We must stand on the truth of God's Word, and speak the truth of God's Word.

Some Christians don't live their identity based on the Word of God. Some live according to what they see in the world, what they hear from people, and what they feel. Worse, they influence other Christians to do the same. That's not how we should live.

3. Spread Lies – 'When He Lies, He Speaks From His Own Nature, For He Is A Liar And The Father Of Lies'

Satan is the father of lies, and all who follow him spew out lies and invent more lies. Spreading these lies happens through rumors, gossiping, slander, and all sorts of malicious means to put down and destroy a brother or an unbeliever in the eyes of others.

We should not slander nor spread malicious rumors about another. That's the accuser's job, not ours.