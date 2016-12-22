3 Ways Christians Compromise With Sin

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Many of us Christians are playing the dangerous game of compromising with sin. Some of us intentionally do it for the momentary pleasure it brings, while some of us unintentionally do it but end up enjoying it anyway. Don't be fooled: sin produces death, and that's something you don't want.

Compromising With Sin

Let's not play with words anymore. We all sin. Christians redeemed as we are, we're all vulnerable to sinning. No matter how strong a Christian's faith might be, he's not perfect still. But while we're all "only human" and susceptible to sinning, the truth is that by God's grace we're given the power to say "no" to sin.

The problem is many of us just don't.

Many of us enjoy the passing pleasures of sin. A little glance at that magazine cover here, a prolonged look at that website there, a little sinful thought then and now, and we're all hooked. Truth is, that's all that's needed for us to be sucked once more into the deadly pit of sin: just a little compromise. And boy does the devil know how to tempt you and me.

Advertisement

Do you want to be strong in the fight against sin, and avoid compromising? Here are some things you should do.

1. Stop Convincing Yourself That 'It's Not Wrong'

Many of us have excuses for pretty much everything. When we cuss at someone, we rationalise that it's just a burst of anger. We look at a person's face and body to lust, and we call it simply "appreciating God's creations." We become lazy, and we say "I'm taking care of my body." All excuses.

I mean, we're all guilty of that, but until we stop excusing our sins we're not going to stop doing them! Lusting at a woman's body is lust, not "appreciation." Sleeping too much is laziness, not "rest." Cursing someone is cursing someone, not "expressing anger."

2. Don't Go 'But Everybody's Doing It Anyway'

Friend, what may be acceptable, even encouraged, in and by society need not be pleasing to God. Abortion is legal in many places but it still is murder in God's eyes. Premarital sex with a woman you love is still fornication in the sight of God. Not all accepted practices are godly and pleasing to the Lord.

3. Stop Thinking 'God Loves Me and Will Forgive Me Anyway'

Yes, God loves you, but the Bible also tells us that if we are in Christ, we should stop sinning. Thinking that "God will forgive me anyway" will not excuse our sin. If any, it just adds more weight to the already heavy merits of sin.

Friends, it's a fearful thing to fall into the hands of God.

"Of how much worse punishment, do you suppose, will he be thought worthy who has trampled the Son of God underfoot, counted the blood of the covenant by which he was sanctified a common thing, and insulted the Spirit of grace? For we know Him who said, "Vengeance is Mine, I will repay," says the Lord. And again, "The Lord will judge His people." It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God." (Hebrews 10:29-31)