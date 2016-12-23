3 Things to Thank God for This Year

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The year 2016 is coming to a full stop in just a few more days, and as it does it would be great to take our time to look back and see how faithful God was to us. No matter what you went through, the fact that you're reading this article simply shows that God is good to you. He really is.

Looking Back and Finding Grace

As the year comes to an end, I can't stop but think how good God was to me. In the bad times, the good times, through the sad and happy moments, I know that God was there just as He promised. I'm sure He was there for you, too.

Some of us might have lost a loved one. Some might have lost a job. Some might have lost their friends and became lonely. These things do happen, but they can never change the fact that God's goodness and mercy follow us in Christ. If we're in Him, we're assured that nothing in all of creation will be able to separate us from His love.

That said, try to look back into your life this year. Was it good? Was it full of fun moments, or experiences that you regret? Was it bad? Look back and see yourself now. Have you become a better person because of what you went through? Have you grown in your faith in God? Have you become wiser, seeing things from a different perspective?

I pray that you would say yes to the last three questions there.

Thanking God for Everything

The Bible tells us, "In everything give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you" (1 Thessalonians 5:18). We should learn to thank God for all that we go through as we follow Him. After all, "We know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose" (Romans 8:28).

Here are some things we can and should thank God for this year.

1. His Promises

God never fails to fulfill His promises. He said He will never leave us nor forsake us, and He fulfilled this promise. When He said He will provide our needs, He did provide.

God's promises are always available for us to claim. Thank Him for these, because He will never take them back.

2. His Grace

Grace is simply "undeserved favour" – that we men who deserve to be punished for our sins would be given unbelievable-but-believe-it love, forgiveness, mercy, and would be given a way back to God through Jesus Christ's suffering and death on the cross, and eventual resurrection. And yes, Jesus is alive today, always interceding for us.

Think about it. If God had withdrawn His grace from us, what would we be? We'd never be forgiven. We'd never have a way to be free from sin and death. We'd never be His children through Christ. We'd be nothing.

Thank Him for His grace. We don't deserve it, but He gave it because He loved.

3. His Mercies

Lamentations 3:22-23 tells us that God's mercies never cease, that His mercies are renewed every morning. This simply means that God has a never-ending supply of goodness to you. Every day God shows us His compassion, that even though we fail at times He chooses to lift up our heads and gently push us forward into living a life of holiness for Him.

Thank God for His mercies. If He wasn't merciful and didn't send Christ to save us, we'd all be condemned.