16-Year-Old Girl Personalizes Every Single Page Of The Bible For Boyfriend After He Asks For Bible For Christmas

A 16-year-old Christian girl turned the Bible into a work of art infused with love, and then gave it as a gift to her boyfriend for Christmas. The result? Something truly amazing.

Reagan Lee from Cobb County, Georgia said her boyfriend, 18-year-old Garrett Chisum, wished to receive a Bible for Christmas.

Garrett earlier gave her his personal Bible and highlighted one of their favourite verses during a time in her life when she was going through "tough times," Buzzfeed reported.

Reagan said that inspired her to work on a major labour of love: personalising and illustrating every page of a Bible for her boyfriend.

"I figured a Bible would be a cute, really pure gift," she told Buzzfeed. "And knowing my boyfriend, I knew he would love it even more if I customised it."

It took her three months to complete the project, and she didn't leave one page untouched. She left drawings and messages in the margins and highlighted key verses throughout, according to WREG.

When Garrett saw her special gift, "he was just smiling a lot and gave me a really big hug," Reagan said.

"I just thought it was cute and I like showing people the nice things I do for my boyfriend, (and) let everyone know we are in a happy relationship," she added.

When she tweeted photos of her customised Bible, it went viral, attracting more than 280,000 likes in five days.

Many of the commenters were all praise for her extraordinary effort.

"Dude...this is love," one person said.

Some people pointed out their favourite additions, like one commenter who liked the illustration she made for Matthew 7:3 that says, "Why do you see the speck that is in your brother's eye, but do not notice the log in your own?"

For that verse, Reagan drew an image of a guy with a log on his forehead telling another guy with a speck in his eye, "Dude you have a speck in your eye."

Most people simply described her work as "beautiful."

However, Reagan admitted that she also received some criticism for what she did. This came from people who faulted her for drawing on a Bible.

But she definitely received "much, much more support" for the project. The biggest thing that makes her happy, making all her effort worth it, however, is that her boyfriend loved it.