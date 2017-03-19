Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 updates: Smartphone may now be purchased from offline retailers in India
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 may already be bought in offline markets in India starting March 18.
Fans who are looking forward to owning the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 may already purchase the smartphone from offline retailers starting this Saturday. Some of the official offline partners of the Chinese company in India are BigC, Lot Mobile, Poorvika, and Sangeetha. On the other hand, buyers located in Chandigarh, Delhi, and Jaipur may buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in physical stores starting March 22.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was up for pre-order in large format retailers (LFR) in the south region of the country from March 14 to March 17. On the other hand, it was available for pre-order in the north region from March 16 until March 21.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) display screen, along with curved back and metal unibody design. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and Adreno 506 for its graphics processing unit (GPU). The smartphone comes with three storage options. The smallest version comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory, while the midsize comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. For those who want the biggest smartphone space, the biggest variant comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory.
As for other features, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with 13-megapixel for its main snapper and 5-megapixel for its secondary shooter. It comes with a fingerprint scanner, 4100 mAh battery life, and Android Marshmallow out of the box. The device supports two SIM cards and 4G voice-over long-term evolution (VoLTE) in India.
As for its cost, the 2 GB variant is priced at 9,999 rupees or about $153, while the 3 GB and 4 GB models are priced at 10,999 rupees and 12,999 rupees or about $168 and $198, respectively.
According to Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 4 is the fastest model to sell 1 million units in India. From its initial sell date in January 23, the new smartphone has sold more than 1 million units in just 45 days.
