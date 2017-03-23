Xbox Project Scorpio rumors: Upcoming console may come with own internal PSU, 4K feature
This year, Microsoft will be unveiling its newest console — the Xbox Project Scorpio — at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). However, prior to its launch, there are already rumors and speculations regarding its features and enhancements.
New rumors indicate that the Xbox Scorpio will have an internal power supply unit (PSU), which is expected to replace the Xbox brick of the current consoles, according to Windows Central.
In addition, the upcoming console will also have high efficiency video decoding (HEVC) and VP9 codec technologies that will allow it to decode 4K streams. The HEVC codec will also be used to encode 2160p with 60-frame-per-second (FPS) video and game digital video recorder (DVR) streaming. This will enable the DVR of the Xbox Scorpio to stream and record clips with 4K resolution.
The Xbox Project Scorpio will be released on a holiday this year. The upcoming console will have 6 teraflops of graphics processing unit (GPU) and 320 GB of bandwidth memory. It also promises true 4K gaming to its players.
Meanwhile, with the 4K feature strongly expected from the Xbox Project Scorpio, the upcoming console may offer an enhanced gameplay with 4K resolution, similar to Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro. This worries some users because the new game titles may not become available for the users of the current consoles such as Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Nonetheless, Rory Newbrough, lead designer at Hi-Rez Studios, assured fans that there will still be games for them.
"We like to develop from the bottom up, ensuring the low end machines and last generation hardware performs its best with the game," he explained in an exclusive interview with GamingBolt.
He added, "The Scorpio brings an opportunity to take advantage of our ultra or enthusiast level settings, but we won't lose sight of those of us who still hang on to their current machines."
-
Sadie Robertson says 5-second-rule keeps her from straying into wrong behavior
People always want to fit in and be popular, but as a Christian, there are certain biblical rules to abide by. As hard as it might be to say "no" to peer pressure, "Duck Dynasty" teenage star Sadie Robertson is teaching others how to do so.
-
It's World Poetry Day: Here are 6 Christian poems you should read
Throughout history, Christians have taken to poetry to express their vision of God.
- Jonathan Edwards: 11 quotes from the legendary American preacher
- Why won't Sainsbury's stock this Christian Easter egg?
- Do social media and TV show us the world as it really is? Not according to Pope Francis
- Money worries upset more married couples than porn or adultery
- Beautiful photographs of the Church of England's 42 Cathedrals go on display
- Why does God let us go through times of trial?
- Katy Perry steps closer to buying LA convent after legal dispute pits Catholic hierarchy against its own nuns
- French presidential debate dominated by Islam and Burkini row
- Faith in the Fire: 7 quotes from Reformation icon Thomas Cramner
- Worldwide Catholic Good Friday Collection to go to Christians in the Holy Land
- President Donald Trump to deliver Liberty University graduation Commencement Address
- Pope Francis 'planning to visit South Sudan in October,' says local Bishop
- Westminster terror shooting: Four dead including a police officer
- Do social media and TV show us the world as it really is? Not according to Pope Francis
- No evidence World Vision siphoned money to Hamas - government review