Xbox Project Scorpio rumors: Upcoming console may come with own internal PSU, 4K feature

This year, Microsoft will be unveiling its newest console — the Xbox Project Scorpio — at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). However, prior to its launch, there are already rumors and speculations regarding its features and enhancements.

New rumors indicate that the Xbox Scorpio will have an internal power supply unit (PSU), which is expected to replace the Xbox brick of the current consoles, according to Windows Central.

In addition, the upcoming console will also have high efficiency video decoding (HEVC) and VP9 codec technologies that will allow it to decode 4K streams. The HEVC codec will also be used to encode 2160p with 60-frame-per-second (FPS) video and game digital video recorder (DVR) streaming. This will enable the DVR of the Xbox Scorpio to stream and record clips with 4K resolution.

The Xbox Project Scorpio will be released on a holiday this year. The upcoming console will have 6 teraflops of graphics processing unit (GPU) and 320 GB of bandwidth memory. It also promises true 4K gaming to its players.

Meanwhile, with the 4K feature strongly expected from the Xbox Project Scorpio, the upcoming console may offer an enhanced gameplay with 4K resolution, similar to Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro. This worries some users because the new game titles may not become available for the users of the current consoles such as Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Nonetheless, Rory Newbrough, lead designer at Hi-Rez Studios, assured fans that there will still be games for them.

"We like to develop from the bottom up, ensuring the low end machines and last generation hardware performs its best with the game," he explained in an exclusive interview with GamingBolt.

He added, "The Scorpio brings an opportunity to take advantage of our ultra or enthusiast level settings, but we won't lose sight of those of us who still hang on to their current machines."