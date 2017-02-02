Why This Conservative Is Calling On Churches To Sever Ties With The Boy Scouts Of America

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Boy Scout Casey carries the LGBT rainbow flag during the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California. Reuters

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has long been revered as an organisation that trains young men to become responsible citizens who are self-reliant and morally upright.

But on Monday, the youth organisation announced that it would begin accepting transgender boys, Charisma News reported. It even vowed to defy its age-old practice of acknowledging the gender stated on the birth certificate of applicants to determine eligibility.

"Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application," Boy Scouts of America communications director Effie Delimarkos said in a statement.

Fox News and Commentary host Todd Starnes is not pleased at all with this development, and has called on churches and parents to sever ties with the organisation.

"The Boy Scouts of America sacrificed its last vestige of integrity on the altar of political correctness," he wrote. "What's really sad is the BSA rarely talks about its original mission – to teach young people ethics and morals – to teach them how to make ethical and moral decisions through their lifetime. But those days are long gone."

Instead, Starnes is recommending Trail Life USA - a Christ-centred scouting programme that was founded back in 2014. It currently has 30,000 youths involved in the programme, including former Boy Scouts.

After the BSA's announcement, Trail Life USA offered a statement of its own and assured parents that their values and leadership style will not be swayed by society's demands.

The group assured its "members and charter organisations nationwide that we are committed to the biblical traditional values affirmed in our statement of faith and values."

John Stemberger, chairman of Trail Life's board of directors, said they are deeply saddened over the BSA's decision. He believes that the group's decision will only "put boys in a state of confusion and does nothing to help normal psychological development."

They might also face logistical issues as well when deciding whether or not boys and girls will be allowed to shower together or use the same camp dressing rooms.

"Aside from the fact they are now going to confuse literally hundreds of thousands of young men and boys – you are now going to have further youth protection problems," he said. "Facilities and campgrounds are not designed for this type of thing."