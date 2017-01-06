Why Does God Give Some People Second Chance At Life?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

One motorist figured in a horrific road accident several months ago due to overspeeding, and his doctor said it's a miracle he's still alive. He's wondering if God had a hand in his second shot at life, and asked world-renowned evangelist Billy Graham what he thought.

"I'm very thankful your life was spared – and yes, God had everything to do with this," the evangelist answered in his column for the Bowling Green Daily News. "My prayer is that you will learn every lesson He wants to teach you through this experience. The Bible says, 'Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom' (Psalm 90:12)."

Graham said God did not cause the man's accident since he did it himself with his reckless driving. However, God did allow it to happen. He was with the man every step of the way and protected him and spared his life.

The evangelist does not think the man was lucky his life was spared, because God's "unseen hand" was with him all throughout the accident. Graham said God kept the man from serious harm for a reason.

"Why did He do this? One reason was so that you would turn to Him and make Jesus Christ the foundation of your life," he said. "Just as a building needs a solid foundation if it's to be stable, so we need a solid foundation on which to build our lives. By faith turn to Jesus Christ and make Him the foundation of your life."

Advertisement

Another reason Graham could think of is because God wants to use the man in the future. God loves him, he assured, and the proof of it is not only in his second chance. God proved His love to mankind when He sent Jesus Christ to die on the cross.

"Don't waste your life, but put yourself into Christ's hands and seek God's will for your future," he urged.