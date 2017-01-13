Who Are The Stars That Will Perform At Donald Trump's Inauguration?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Rockettes in rehearsal Reuters

Stretching forward in time until that of Barack Obama, the Inaugurations of new Presidents of the United States have been more and more star-studded through the generations.

No incoming President however has had as many stars refuse to take part as Donald Trump.

And just as he has made Twitter a tool of his personal mission to Make America Great Again, so the stars who have turned down requests to perform have not hesitated to make their views known on social media.

There a dearth of high-profile celebrity performers willing to take part, and even those choirs that have agreed to do it have found themselves caught up in controversy as a result.

The performers so far are:

Jackie Evancho, 16, who became a star when she finished second on America's Got Talent six years ago when she was just 10 years old. After she agreed to take part, Donald Trump tweeted:

Jackie Evancho's album sales have skyrocketed after announcing her Inauguration performance.Some people just don't understand the "Movement" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

Jackie Evancho at the International Film Festival in 2012 Reuters

Washington National Cathedral choristers will sing at the inauguration on 20 January and the interfaith prayer service the following day. Kevin Eckstrom, the cathedral's communications officer, said: "The dean accepted an invitation to have the choir sing at the inauguration itself, which is an optional call for choir members who are interested."

Missouri State University Chorale, which has 50 singers, will perform will perform an original song, Now We Belong, with music composed by John Wykoff and words by Michael Dennis Browne.

The Rockettes dance troupe have agreed to perform, although members who do not wish to have been told it is not compulsory.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, where not all 360 members are happy. At least one has resigned and a petition has been put online arguing the choir should not take part.

The US Army.

Caisson Platoon prepares to ‘get back in the saddle’ during 58th Presidential Inauguration #GreatTradition https://t.co/720bU1dLTP pic.twitter.com/mwyjmPZIL5 — MDW USARMY (@MDW_USARMY) January 12, 2017

The refusers include:

Moby, who posted on Instagram: "Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump... Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really?"

Rebecca Ferguson said she would only perform if she could sing the black protest song Strange Fruit.

Elton John, who has said he "fears for the world" if Donald Trump becomes President.

Welsh singer Charlotte Church, who tweeted:

@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye

The Inaugural organising committee remains confident in its approach, however.

The stage might not quite be set yet, but it is being built.