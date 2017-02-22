What Makes A Great Sermon? 5 Tips For The Perfect Preach

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Preaching is at the heart of the Christian faith. The prophets, Jesus, Paul – the Bible is full of people bringing a message to the masses, and the Church has continued the tradition for millennia.

But what makes a great sermon? Is comedy key, or should it be a solemn affair? Do you opt for swift expression, or a meaty two-hour marathon? What's the secret to clear communication? There's no strict formula for the perfect preach, but here are five tips on how to do it well.

Remember who you are

A sermon isn't about you, but you yourself will be an integral part of the message that people hear. You should consider your own personality and preferences, and how they might influence your style of expression. Passion inspires and indifference will bore. If you love stories, tell stories. If you have a heart for history, culture or biblical Greek, then use those interests as a way to make your point with enthusiasm. It's got to be relevant to the message of course, but by speaking about things you care about, and in a way that comes naturally, you'll put yourself and others at ease.

Lighten up

It's sometimes said every sermon should have at least one (bad) joke in it. Comedy is important, though. Done badly, it can be a distracting sideshow and feel like an awkward intrusion. Done well, it can uplift the lowly in spirit, and even disarm the comfortable. Humour can be used as a sharp satire, and the Bible is full of sarcasm and comedic illustrations. Anecdotal, relatable experiences that show what it means to be a fallible human can be compelling and profound, as well as funny. Cheesy puns and knock-knock jokes, perhaps not so much.

Stay on point

Can you describe your sermon in a sentence? If you don't know what you're talking about, your congregation certainly won't. Be clear about your message and don't be afraid to keep emphasising it. Some people preach with just one point to make, others aim for the classic three. Whichever you choose, clarity is key.

Resist the temptation to go on a tangent just because you can. Thanks to the internet people's attention spans get shorter by the day, so be sure to keep them with you.

Aren't you clever

This is a sermon, not a lecture. Don't use it as an opportunity to tell people how much you know and just how intelligent you are. No one cares and it'll be off-putting as well as pastorally unhelpful. A quote from a scholar like NT Wright can be useful, but don't over-do it. Another classic tip is to imagine your sermon like an iceberg, most of which always remains under water. Your sermon is the tip of the iceberg seen on the surface and beneath is all the research that informed it. The reading you did upholds the finished product, but your audience doesn't need to hear all about it.

Sermons provide a great opportunity to mine art, literature and Scripture for their collective wisdom, but make sure you use that wisdom to point to God, not to yourself.

Its not about you

Yes, it's easy to become self-involved as a preacher, but a Christian speaker should always point beyond to the true source of life. If all a congregation hears is how clever their pastor is and all they remember is the many acronyms and theories they were confounded with, they'll be lost. Be sure to craft your message so that it points to God in the end, reminding people of the true shepherd who can guide them and their lives. It isn't up to you to sort everyone's life out, and that's something to be thankful for. Use your words to illuminate and communicate truth. Then give yourself and your church a break, and point them to Jesus.

