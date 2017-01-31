What Is The Difference Between Common Grace And Saving Grace

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

God's grace is a central element to understanding and appreciating Him. No one can genuinely grow in a relationship with God without first coming into a realisation of how gracious our God really is.

Grace is defined as unmerited favour given to the undeserving. Many if not all of the things that we enjoy on a day to day basis are a result of nothing more and nothing less than the grace of God. But God's grace has various facets that we can enjoy, two of the most evident being God's common grace and saving grace.

Common Grace: God's Gift To All Mankind

God's grace is so powerful that it encompasses all the world. God's common grace is the reason that everyone—Christian or non-Christian—enjoys the blessing of life, provision and abundance. Matthew 5:45 tells us, "For he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust."

"The grace of God has appeared" as Titus 2:11 tells us, but the problem is that not everyone receives God as the source of grace. But nonetheless God gives grace of life and goodness to all whether people receive or reject Him. That's why even the unjust receive God's goodness. They might not deserve it, but God extends it still.

Psalm 145:9 further tells us, "The Lord is good to all, and his mercy is over all that he has made."

The Bible also tells us that it was God who raised up the empire of Egypt, Babylon, Persia and Rome even though they were not surrendered to Him. God gives common grace to everyone not because we deserve it, but because He is faithful and generous.

Saving Grace: The Promise To Those Who Believe

While every single person to ever walk this earth is recipient to common grace, there is another grace that is offered to only those who put their faith and trust in Christ. That is the saving grace of God.

The saving grace works in many ways. It empowers us to repent and change our ungodly ways and furthermore justifies us of all sin, assuring us of eternal life.

This grace, just like common grace, is unmerited, but unlike common grace cannot be enjoyed once rejected.

Ephesians 2:8 describes for us saving grace: "For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God."

Saving grace results to our sanctification. It serves as our justification to make a way for our glorification in Christ so that we may live in and for God in this life and for all eternity.