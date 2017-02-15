What Does Scripture Say About Power? 10 Bible Verses

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Earthly power is distinguished in the Bible from the almighty power of God. Power on this earth does not always fall into the hands of good rulers. Should Christians seek power, or resist it? Who really has power over the world?

Here are 10 Bible verses on power.

1. Ecclesiastes 4:1

Again I looked and saw all the oppression that was taking place under the sun: I saw the tears of the oppressed – and they have no comforter; power was on the side of their oppressors – and they have no comforter.

2. Psalm 18:17

He rescued me from my powerful enemy, from my foes, who were too strong for me.

3. Ecclesiastes 7:19

Wisdom makes one wise person more powerful than 10 rulers in a city.

4. Psalm 22:20

Deliver me from the sword, my precious life from the power of the dogs.

5. Ecclesiastes 9:14

There was once a small city with only a few people in it. And a powerful king came against it, surrounded it and built huge siege works against it.

6. Psalm 37:17

For the power of the wicked will be broken, but the Lord upholds the righteous.

7. Matthew 22:29

Jesus replied, You are in error because you do not know the Scriptures or the power of God.

8. Luke 10:19

I have given you authority to trample on snakes and scorpions and to overcome all the power of the enemy; nothing will harm you.

9. John 19:10

'Do you refuse to speak to me?' Pilate said. 'Don't you realize I have power either to free you or to crucify you?'

10. John 19:11

Jesus answered, 'You would have no power over me if it were not given to you from above. Therefore the one who handed me over to you is guilty of a greater sin.'