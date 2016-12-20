VIDEO: What Is Gogglebox Star Rev Kate Bottley's Favourite Moment At Christmas?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gogglebox vicar Kate Bottley has revealed what she enjoys most about Christmas in a festive video from the Church of England.

The TV star says she wishes Christmas Eve could involve a good film and a cup of tea. But as a parish priest she instead spends it running around helping people.

"I've been asked to do some really strange things on Christmas Eve," she says.

"And as a vicar you just can't say no."

She admits her kids get neglected on Christmas Eve as she runs around trying to help her parishioners.

"I'm afraid to say the wrapping of the presents and the peeling of the potatoes usually gets done very much last minute.

"They just have to put up with Mum rushing from one thing to the next."

The short film is part of the C of E's #JoyToTheWorld campaign during advent.

Bottley reveals she wears pyjamas under a clerical robes for Christmas Eve's midnight mass but the real moment of joy for her comes afterwards, when she is alone in the church yard.

"I come out of a busy church to stand alone in an empty church yard.

"Tthis sense of God's creation, God's wonder and God's love – a sense of the birth of Jesus.

"In that beautiful moment I am overwhelmed with joy and happiness. I am overwhelmed with laughter.

"All I can do is scream at the top of my voice 'Merry Christmas'.

"That is my Christmas moment."