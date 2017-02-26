Vancouver Church Leaders Slam Franklin Graham: Statements 'Don't Convey Spirit Of Christ'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

More than 30 Church leaders representing 60 per cent of Vancouver's Christians have signed an open letter objecting to Franklin Graham's forthcoming mission to the city.

Graham is scheduled to speak at the Festival of Hope from March 3-5. Opposition to his presence has been growing, however, with city mayor Gregor Robertson lining up alongside those who have called for him to withdraw.

Evangelist Franklin Graham is a strong supporter of Donald Trump's policies. Facebook/Franklin Graham

The signatories to the latest letter, who include representatives of major denominations, evangelicals and theological teachers, say they wrote to Graham with their concerns about his incendiary and divisive language but were not convinced by his reply. They say: 'We are encouraged that he gave us a gracious response and has publicly pledged to avoid controversial topics while in Vancouver and to focus on the "simple Gospel."

'However, Mr Graham has neither retracted nor sufficiently addressed the harmful statements to which we drew his attention.'

The letter says Graham's public comments 'appear to compromise Jesus' mission of love and justice for all'. It cites his description of Islam as 'a very wicked and evil religion', his statement that lesbian and gay people should not be allowed to enter churches or be received as guests in Christian homes and that Donald Trump's election was due to 'the hand of God', implying Trump and his policies were intrinsically aligned with the Church.

It says: 'Statements like these do not convey the spirit of Christ that we would hope to see preached by an ambassador of the Gospel to Canada.'

The signatories stress their respect for Graham's Samaritan's Purse organisation and for his father Dr Billy Graham. However, they say: 'We simply believe it is a mistake to think Franklin Graham's political stances are immaterial to his presenting the Gospel.'