U.S. Vice President Mike Pence tells church Donald Trump is 'one of the most considerate people I've ever met'

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual March for Life rally in Washington, DC, U.S. on Jan. 27, 2017. Reuters

When U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Florida, on Sunday, he used the opportunity not just to talk about his faith but also to try and enhance people's perception of President Donald Trump.

Pastor David Hughes said the megachurch was honoured to have the vice president visit, according to ABC News.

"The Vice President's Office asked if he could share his faith story as long as it's not something political," Hughes said. "I'm open for that as well."

True to his word, Pence, who was in Florida that weekend hoping to repeal the Affordable Care Act and promote Trump's new health plan, did not tackle politics at the church. However, he did take the time to say glowing things about Trump.

Pence said Trump isn't as bad as some people picture him to be. "He's one of the most considerate people I've ever met," Pence said.

The vice president did not stop there, according to The Sun Sentinel. He added that Trump "has broad shoulders, but he's a got a big heart."

"Sometimes he's bigger than life, charismatic, always memorable," he continued. Pence stressed the need for Americans to have respect and unity; once they achieve this, he said they will definitely be able to "turn the country around."

People had different reactions to Pence's statements. Some were dismissive, such as Jay Petroff of Hollywood, who was protesting outside the church.

"I can't stand that they want to take my country apart," he said. "We're not protesting the church. We're protesting Mike Pence, and it's the administration. We want the world to know that there's still a large majority of people that do not appreciate Mike Pence and Donald Trump, and we stand united with them against the administration."

Miri Rodriguez, on the other hand, felt differently. "I just am enjoying that he's coming here, I love that he stands for Jesus and so yes, I love that he stands for Jesus because I do to," she said.

Ivonne Reynolds, a Democrat, might not like Trump, but she wanted to hear what Pence thinks about him nonetheless. "The president of the United States just seems to be opposite of his vice president, and I wanted to hear what he had to say, because he sounds like a Christian, but his counterpart is totally different in my opinion," she said. "I'm concerned and I'm very worried. There's just a lot going on in the world and I almost sometimes feel like I'm not living in the United States. It's just, it's scary to me."