Tim Tebow Plans to Host 375 Proms This Year, Says Event Helps Churches 'Love God and Love People'

Tim Tebow escorts his date during one of the 'Night to Shine' proms he attended. (Facebook/Tim Tebow Foundation)

Tim Tebow's Night to Shine event is growing bigger each year. The Christian athlete's foundation started the event in early 2015, hoping to treat people with special needs to an unforgettable prom experience.

Kids who had mental and physical disabilities were treated to a fun night filled with good food and dancing, and they even got to dress up in tuxes and gowns. The foundation really pulled out all the stops to provide them with red-carpet treatment, as it also made sure the kids had their hair and make-up done. It even took care of little things like a shoe-shine station for guests.

Last year, the Tim Tebow Foundation held the Night to Shine prom on Valentine's Day, with 32,000 guests in 201 locations. The figure was a 450 percent jump compared to 2015, which drew 7,000 guests coming from 26 states.

This year, they plan to make the event even bigger, according to PEOPLE. They will be hosting simultaneous Night to Shine proms in 375 locations in all 50 states and 11 countries. They also now have their first ever global corporate sponsor, American Residential Services. The sponsor will be providing both financial support and volunteers all across the country.

As for Tebow, he will be making a surprise appearance at some of the events, but he is keeping his travel plans secret for now.

The Christian athlete is extremely happy with the success seen by the Night to Shine events. For him, this means that more and more people are coming together in service of others.

"I've been blown away by the incredible growth of the Night to Shine movement," he said. "It is so awesome to see what happens when churches around the world set aside their individual banners and names to do what I believe the church was called to do, which is simply love God and love people."