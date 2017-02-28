This Tennessee Pastor Is Furious After Planned Parenthood Thanks Him For Donations: 'It Wasn't Me'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pastor Greg Locke has been pranked by people sending donations to Planned Parenthood in his name. Greg Locke/Facebook

A pastor in Tennessee whose video condemning Target stores for their pro-transgender bathroom policy went viral last year is complaining after he was pranked in a fundraising campaign for the controversial Planned Parenthood organisation.

Greg Locke, lead pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Mt Juliet, made headlines after he filmed himself outside a store in a rant about its policy of allowing people to use the lavatory of their choice.

Now he's fighting back after Planned Parenthood – loathed by conservatives because it provides abortions and widely condemned after an executive was filmed discussing what was claimed to be the sale of foetal body parts – has been writing to him thanking him for donating to it.

Locke says in a recent post on Facebook that Planned Parenthood is taking 'hundreds of donations' in his name. He says in his video there has 'never been an organisation anywhere in the world that has killed more innocent people other than radical Islam'. Locke says, 'If nothing else becomes of this video I just want everyone to know that Pastor Greg Locke has absolutely, positively, teetotally nothing to do with Planned Parenthood and I don't want my name associated with this wicked mess.'