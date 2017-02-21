The World Will End In 2017, Declares Fundamentalist Christian Website

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Christian website has declared that the end of the world is imminent, citing various 'signs of the times'. Pixabay

A fundamentalist Christian website has cited evidence from the Bible to say that the end of the world is nigh.

The website 'Signs of End Times' draws on evidence of recent natural disasters to conclude that the world will be destroyed in 2017.

The site point to various 'signs' that indicate the imminent second coming of Jesus. They include natural disasters, earthquakes, violence, sexual immorality and the persecution of Christians.

'Never has there been a time before when all these events were evident in so many diverse places and with such frequency and intensity.

'Our generation is the first generation to fulfil all the biblical signs. Without doubt we are living in the final year,' the site says.

Advertisement

'After reading through this site with open eyes, even the scoffers will struggle to argue against [the theory]'.

Sings of the End Times also cites the 'unusual animal deaths' of millions of bats and bees, and quotes various Bible prophecies in its case.

'God is giving us plenty of warning through these events.

'We will be without excuse if that day of Christ's return comes upon us like a thief in the night and catches us unaware. We need to heed the signs and get ready.'