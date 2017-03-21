'The Sims 4' update: Bowling Stuff expansion pack expected to have its teaser soon; rumors on Pets expansion and University Life expansion

"The Sims 4" is expected to have some new exciting expansions coming soon. Earlier this year, there were already talks about the addition of a Bowling Stuff pack to the life simulation video game series. Now, there are also rumors about other downloadable content that may come, such as the Pet expansion pack and the University Life expansion pack, both of which were very popular in the title's predecessor.

Last week, singer Leona Lewis teased on her Twitter page that a new "Sims" game may come, adding that she may become "real antisocial." With this, rumors have started to surface that a new downloadable content is being prepared and may feature the British singer. Some speculate that one of her soundtracks may be featured in the Pets expansion pack of "The Sims 4."

Aside from this, the University Life expansion pack is said to be coming to "The Sims 4," as it is one of the packs that were enjoyed the most by fans in "The Sims 3."

Nonetheless, fans will still have to take these rumors with a grain of salt, as no confirmation or official announcement has been made regarding the matter yet.

Meanwhile, the game is expected to have the Bowling Stuff expansion coming soon. The newest addition is anticipated to introduce new bowling-related items. Aside from this, the Bowling Stuff expansion is expected to bring in new and perhaps more stylish lanes that may use up an in-game space of 15x3 squares.

More details about the Bowling Stuff expansion pack are expected to be revealed soon. As of the writing, no teaser has been released for the said downloadable content yet. As for the release date, the upcoming expansion is expected to come around spring.

Ongoing, fans will get announcement teasers from SimGuruDrake for all upcoming packs, revealed Sims Community. With this, fans can expect that it will not be too long now before the developers announce something about the Bowling Stuff expansion in "The Sims 4."