'The Sims 4' update: Bowling Stuff expansion pack expected to have its teaser soon; rumors on Pets expansion and University Life expansion
"The Sims 4" is expected to have some new exciting expansions coming soon. Earlier this year, there were already talks about the addition of a Bowling Stuff pack to the life simulation video game series. Now, there are also rumors about other downloadable content that may come, such as the Pet expansion pack and the University Life expansion pack, both of which were very popular in the title's predecessor.
Last week, singer Leona Lewis teased on her Twitter page that a new "Sims" game may come, adding that she may become "real antisocial." With this, rumors have started to surface that a new downloadable content is being prepared and may feature the British singer. Some speculate that one of her soundtracks may be featured in the Pets expansion pack of "The Sims 4."
Aside from this, the University Life expansion pack is said to be coming to "The Sims 4," as it is one of the packs that were enjoyed the most by fans in "The Sims 3."
Nonetheless, fans will still have to take these rumors with a grain of salt, as no confirmation or official announcement has been made regarding the matter yet.
Meanwhile, the game is expected to have the Bowling Stuff expansion coming soon. The newest addition is anticipated to introduce new bowling-related items. Aside from this, the Bowling Stuff expansion is expected to bring in new and perhaps more stylish lanes that may use up an in-game space of 15x3 squares.
More details about the Bowling Stuff expansion pack are expected to be revealed soon. As of the writing, no teaser has been released for the said downloadable content yet. As for the release date, the upcoming expansion is expected to come around spring.
Ongoing, fans will get announcement teasers from SimGuruDrake for all upcoming packs, revealed Sims Community. With this, fans can expect that it will not be too long now before the developers announce something about the Bowling Stuff expansion in "The Sims 4."
-
Mandisa returns with 'Out of the Dark' album after battling depression for 3 years
Grammy Award-winning singer and former "American Idol" contestant Mandisa is back with a new album called 'Out of the Dark.'
-
Why some Christian parents are telling the evangelical community to watch 'Beauty and the Beast'
Some members of the evangelical community expressed disappointment after finding out that Disney's newest movie "Beauty and the Beast" would include an "exclusively gay moment." Some even called for a boycott of the movie, arguing that children need to be protected from the LGBT agenda.
- Christian pastor who found one of world's biggest diamonds ever has given it away
- Hair wars: Does the Bible teach that men can't have long hair?
- Why does this blogger say, 'I don't tell people that I'm a Christian'
- Beauty and the Beast review: the shocking truth about Disney's 'pro-gay' movie
- 'No, you aren't distributing Luther condoms,' Germany's Evangelical Church tells youth group
- You may be scared of us because we come from a place of violence. But we mean no harm
- Who should I listen to: a nonbelieving expert in a field of study, or a person who's inexperienced but who loves God's Word?
- Here's a great answer for atheists who ask 'why should I bother with God?'
- Why Christians need to stop saying everything happens for a reason
- Thousands of Christians flee Myanmar to escape persecution amid fighting between rebels and government troops
- Pope Francis seeks forgiveness for Church's 'sins and failings' in Rwandan genocide
- Christian pastor who found one of world's biggest diamonds ever has given it away
- Bible links to huge statue of Egyptian pharaoh found in Cairo
- Catholic priest stabbed at the altar in 'hate crime'
- 1400-year-old coins stashed by Christians fleeing persecution found near Jerusalem