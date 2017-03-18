'The Real Housewives of Orange County' season 12 news: cast joined by Peggy Sulahian? Filming starts on new season
Filming appears to have started on season 12 of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' and rumors are afoot that the reality show has picked up a new cast member.
A tweet from Bravo Connoisseur reveals that filming has begun for the next season in Southern California.
It tweeted a photo showing a cameraman filming a woman as she walks towards a stunning sports car in sharp-looking high heels.
The woman has her back to the camera so her face is obscured in the photo and we can't be sure who it is but Bravo Connoisseur captioned the photo: "Newbie Peggy spotted filming earlier today."
According to EcumincalNews, the woman in the tweeted photo is believed to be new cast member Peggy Sulahian.
According to Inquisitr, Sulihian works in real estate and selling Rodan Fields beauty products, and is reportedly married to husband of 21 years, Diko, the owner of WTW Corporation and founder of Giovanna Wheels.
And she's not the only change to the cast for season 12, as RealityTea reports that Meghan King Edmonds has been elevated to a cast regular after originally only wanting a minor role as a friend of the Housewives.
While Edmonds is coming fully on board, Heather Dubrow is waving goodbye to the reality show after five seasons.
She told Entertainment Tonight that although she would miss the Housewives, she felt it was the right decision for her teenage kids as they need to be able to choose whether they want to be on TV or not and have their lives exposed. And there are some other projects she wants to explore.
But she was keen to stress that her departure from "Real Housewives of Orange County" was not down to any bad feeling about the show or the cast.
"It's all positive," she said.
So far, these are all rumors for the reality show, as Bravo has been very quiet on season 12, with no official update on the cast for now.
It will be interesting to see what the final line-up is once it's confirmed by Bravo.
