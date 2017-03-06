'The Divine One'? 8 Reasons Michelangelo Is The Greatest Christian Artist Of All Time

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Today is the birthday of Michelangelo Buonarroti, though you probably know him better as simply Michelangelo. He's the prolific, profoundly talented renaissance artist whose works in religious art and architecture are unrivaled. He's been called one of the greatest artists of all time. Buonarroti was such a prodigy that not only would he become known by his first name alone, but would often be called Il Divino, meaning 'the divine one'. Here are eight of his greatest works in pictures.

1. The Doni Tondo (The Holy Family)

The Doni Tondo is a colourful imagination of an infant Jesus being raised with his mother Mary and father Joseph. It is Michelangaelo's only surviving panel painting.

Wikimedia Commons

2. The Creation of Adam

The legacy of this work, part of the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, cannot be overestimated. Its iconic depiction of the meeting of God and man is a defintive part of the western religious landscape.

Wikimedia Commons

3. Moses

Michelangelo was commissioned with a sculpted depiction of Moses, and this was the result. Its standout feature, apart from its elegance, is the fact that Moses has horns. This isn't just a classical embellishment, but is actually based on an earlier Latin translation of the Hebrew in Exodus 34. Most biblical scholars would now say that Moses probably didn't have horns, but Moses is still magnificent.

Wikimedia Commons

4. The Last Judgement

This famous, fiery fresco depicts the the second coming of Christ and God's judgement on humankind.

Wikimedia Commons

5. Pietà



In this sorrowful but profound scene, the dead body of Christ lies in the lap of his mother Mary.

Wikimedia Commons

6. St Peter's Basilica.

Not content to master painting and sculpting, he also was a sublime architect. St Peter's Basilica, the centerpiece of the Catholic church, in the Vatican – is largely his work.

Wikimedia Commons

7. David

The legendary figure of BIblical hero David was a favourite of renaissance artists. Michelangelo's marble depiction gives us David imagined as the archetypal renaissance man, with his eyes gazing toward Rome.

Wikimedia Commons

8. The Sistine Chapel

The ceiling of Sistine Chapel has to be seen to be believed, but even then, it's impossible to take it all in. This vast work, spanning various Bible stories and Catholic doctrines, reminds one why Michelangelo is regarded as one of the greatest artists of all time.