'The Big Bang Theory' spin-off news: CBS officially picks up 'Young Sheldon'; main cast revealed
CBS is officially moving forward with "The Big Bang Theory" prequel.
The network has closed a deal for "Young Sheldon," a spin-off series from the multi-camera sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." According to reports, Jon Favreau will serve as director and executive producer for the pilot episode. Jim Parsons will also be an executive producer of this prequel developed by "Big Bang" creators Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro.
Described as being similar to the concept of "Malcolm in the Middle," the spin-off is narrated by Parsons as his "Big Bang" character, adult Sheldon. The story follows Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) at the age of 9, who is living in East Texas with his family. Although an episode count has not been determined yet, most of the main cast members have already been announced. Lance Barber joins the cast as Sheldon's father, while Zoe Perry will play Sheldon's mother. Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan will be introduced in the series as the young genius' siblings.
Many references about Sheldon's childhood have been made during the decade-long run of the show. In the top-rating comedy, it has been revealed that Sheldon has a religious and conservative mother. Additionally, he has a fraternal twin sister named Missy and an older brother named George. Considering Sheldon's interesting background, the writers will certainly have a lot of material to work with.
News of the prequel series pickup comes as the network continues to negotiate a new contract for the main cast of "Big Bang." A two-year deal is said to be underway, as new contracts with the actors are being drafted. "Young Sheldon" is one of the multiple offshoots being developed this season. ABC is also working on a college-focused spin-off of "Black-ish," along with a 1990s-set offshoot of "The Goldbergs."
"Young Sheldon" is scheduled to air during the 2017–2018 season. CBS has yet to announce an official premiere date for the series.
