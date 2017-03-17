'The 100' season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Clarke arrives on the island; Eliza teases upcoming Clarke–Raven confrontation
Things take a turn for the worse in the upcoming episode of "The 100" season 4.
Titled "Gimme Shelter," next week's episode will see Clarke (Eliza Taylor) head to the island to save more people. However, her arrival immediately takes a turn for the worse. Elsewhere, Bellamy (Bob Morley) is still in Arkadia as he continues to keep further tragedy from happening in the area.
Last Wednesday's episode saw Clarke work with Bellamy and Roan (Zach McGowan) in an effort to find a way to save as many individuals as possible. The group encountered yet another major setback when they lost their fuel supply after risking their lives to get it. However, Clarke still managed to squeeze in some quality time with her good friend Niylah (Jessica Harmon).
While the forthcoming episode's synopsis does not give too much away, Taylor recently spoke to IGN about what's next for Clarke, Bellamy and the rest of the characters. Although Roan and Clarke's alliance will be slightly weaker after their failed plan, their respect for each other will push them to continue the mission to save mankind.
"It's very hard to preserve this alliance for obvious reasons," the actress said. "No one is particularly happy about this new team that they've formed. But at the end of the day, there's a lot of respect and understanding of the fact that they both want what's best for everyone."
Taylor also teases some tension between her character and Raven (Lindsey Morgan) when they meet again at Becca's (Erica Cerra) lab. "It's tough because they're in such a confined space together," she explained. "Obviously tensions will rise. Clarke and Raven this season are really not seeing eye to eye. They will definitely have their moment."
In other news, "The 100" scored a season 5 renewal from The CW last week. The early pickup comes just over a month after the post-apocalyptic drama debuted its current season. With only six episodes in, the series is a strong performer on delayed and digital viewing, with 70 percent jump among all viewers and an 86 percent increase among the 18- to 49-year-olds demographic.
The fourth season of "The 100" airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.
-
The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
A huge humanitarian disaster. The world turns a blind eye. Despotic rulers ordering the killing of civilians. Perilous crossings of the Mediterranean Sea.
-
Justin Bieber shares Christian message with fans at concert: 'Mark my words Jesus loves you'
The Word of God has truly touched the heart of Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber, so much so that he makes it a point to spread His message of goodwill every chance he gets.
- What Christians get wrong about sex and why it's time for a 'better story'
- What does God think about beauty? These 6 scriptures explain
- Girl aged 6 tells school friends how Jesus saves after mum gives up crime and drugs for Christ
- The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
- Arrest Snoop Dogg for Donald Trump clown video, says Christian pastor
- How do you actually share your faith with a friend?
- Why is East Africa in crisis? The three key reasons famine is spreading across the region
- How Martin Luther transformed the Church – and the world
- Why don't Catholics eat meat on Fridays?
- Christian churches pledge funds to help Jewish community centre after wave of bomb threats
- These 7 turning points decided the history of the Church
- New threat to Christians? Pakistan asks Facebook to help crack down on 'blasphemy' online
- UN blames South Sudan government for famine, says it is still buying arms
- Turkey in furious 'holy war' threat after EU headscarf ruling: 'This is a clash between cross and crescent'
- Ex-Satanist turns born-again Christian: 'Today I rebuke the Satanic covenant by the blood of Jesus'