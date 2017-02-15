'Spy Kids' Star Alexa PenaVega Says Miracle Of God Saved Her Grandmother's Life

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Former child star Alexa PenaVega is grateful that God saved her grandmother, who fell into a coma last week. (Instagram/Alexa PenaVega)

"Spy Kids" star Alexa PenaVega believes in miracles. After all, she recently just witnessed one herself.

The former child star shared the miracle on her Instagram account (@vegaalexa) by posting a photo of her grandmother, who was hospitalised the past week and was clinging to life support.

Her grandmother fell into a coma, and their whole family was already preparing for the worst when God stepped in.

"I would like to take a moment to talk about God's amazing grace," wrote PenaVega. This past week has been a struggle for my family as our beautiful abuelita (grandma) was on life support. It has been a bitter sweet experience. Here is this woman who has had such a full and beautiful life ... 93 years old ...12 kids ... more than 50 grand kids...10 great grand children... just the most incredible little Colombian woman inside and out."

However, her grandmother's lungs collapsed in the hospital and her heart started to fail. Not to mention, her stomach stopped working and she fell into a coma. But after a group of Christians prayed over her, things started to change.

"As we all prepared ourselves to say goodbye, my family's local church members came to her side and prayed over her for over five hours. When I say the power of prayer can bring forth the most amazing miracles THIS WILL FLOOR YOU. Our abuelita Yeya woke up completely healed," she said, adding that even the doctors were stunned because they could not find anything wrong with the patient.

"They can't explain it. They keep running tests to try to make sense of it all. But we know ... God's grace is what healed her. It is miracles like this that remind me of how great our God is. Thankful for every extra day we get to live," said PenaVega.

Meanwhile, PenaVega and her husband, Carlos, recently welcomed a baby boy into their lives and named him Ocean King. She described her son as an "8.6 lb blessing" and a "little gift from God that I get to share with my husband."