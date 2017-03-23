'Sniper Elite 4' DLC update: 'Deathstorm Part I: Inception' launches this week; 'Elimination' multiplayer mode DLC free for all players

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Being in the market for just a little over a month, the third-person tactical shooter video game "Sniper Elite 4" has a new downloadable content (DLC), available on March 21.

Referred to as the "Deathstorm Part I: Inception," this is the first of the three-part paid DLC that takes place after the main game in northern Italy. The story revolves around a Nazi naval base that is being targeted for bombing.

The player takes the role of Karl Fairburne, whose main mission is to locate a mysterious and important package called Deathstorm as it is critical to the Manhattan Project. In doing so, the protagonist has to defeat a German destroyer and countless Kriegsmarine soldiers.

Meanwhile, "Deathstorm Part 2" is expected to be launched around late April, while the third part of the paid DLC is anticipated to come around May or June this year. Players interested in getting all three DLCs for $35. At the moment, it is still uncertain whether the DLCs may be purchased individually.

Aside from getting all three DLCs, season pass holders will get the expandable pack called "Night Fighter." This pack includes three new weapons, night-time camo rifle skins for eight weapons, and new male and female character skins.

Advertisement

"Sniper Elite 4" also comes with a free multiplayer mode called "Elimination." The game can accommodate up to 12 players, with six players on each side of the battle. The main intent of the mode is to eliminate the players from the other team. Killing the opponent would put them on the sideline. However, if the opponent was able to kill one of the players from the team, they could tag a sidelined teammate back to the arena.

"Elimination" also comes with the "Night Woods" map for free, while season pass holders can additionally access new camo skins along with the map.

"Sniper Elite 4" may be played on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles.