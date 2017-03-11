Sister Wives Season 8 News Update: Meri Reportedly Leaving Kody Brown; Season 9 Not Yet Confirmed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Kody Brown's polygamous family has been under strain for some time now in "Sister Wives" ever since the catfishing scandal involving one of his wives, Meri Brown, came to light.

And according to reports, that strain may be coming to a head and indeed pushing the pair past the point of no return.

InTouch Weekly is reporting that Meri may well be leaving the Brown family very soon after she was nowhere to be seen at a recent family celebration.

While all the family gathered to celebrate Janelle's new business, Meri was noticeably absent, adding to the ongoing speculation that she's had enough and is calling quits on her marriage to Brown.

The other three wives were all there and looked cheerful at the gathering in Las Vegas last month, although it was reported by InTouch that Kody was "distracted".

Fans cannot help but whether Meri's no show is a sign that she's left the family and perhaps that would be a reason for Kody appearing aloof at the celebration.

One source even told the publication that Meri is "a bit removed" from the wider family.

Previous seasons of "Sister Wives" have seen Kody and Meri try to patch things up and salvage their relationship. But it seems like Meri continues to be struggling with her feelings about the marriage, and Kody has often seemed confused and shocked by Meri's admissions.

Regarding the latest reports of a divorce between him and Meri, Kody is staying tightlipped and has so far refused to comment.

While the pair continue to deal with their issues, TLC has yet to confirm whether there will be a "Sister Wives" season 9 to follow on from season 8.

It would be interesting to see, if Meri did leave Kody, what that would mean for future episodes - and indeed seasons - of the hit TLC show.