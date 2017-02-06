Singer Michael Bublé Thanks God For His Son's Miraculous Recovery From Cancer

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Michael Bublé and his wife actress Luisana Lopilato pose with their sons Noah and Elias. (Facebook/Michael Bublé)

Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Bublé and his wife actress Luisana Lopilato are singing all praises to God after their three-year-old son, Noah, experienced a miraculous healing from cancer.

The two first broke the news of Noah's cancer last November, according to BBC. "We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the U.S.," the "Home" singer wrote. "We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children."

They put their careers on hold to devote all of their time to taking care of their son. Thankfully, God answered their prayers as Noah showed signs of recovery.

"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," Bublé wrote on Facebook. "He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words."

Bublé and his wife are also thankful to the thousands of people who sent their prayers and good wishes to their family. "As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love," he added.

Meanwhile, Noah's aunt Daniela Lopilato provided an update to Argentine Morning TV reporter Tomas Dente about her nephew's condition. She told him he is "recovering" well and that "the cancer has gone," reported The Sun.

However, Lopilato seemed to distance herself from the said report and told media outlets to just wait for Noah's parents to confirm the update.

"Don't use my name in the media with information and things that I haven't said," she tweeted. "Noah is doing well and his parents will speak when they want to."