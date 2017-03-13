Shocking New Images Show Devastation Caused By Fire In Victorian Church

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The overhead shot shows the extent of the damaged caused by a fire at the Church of the Ascension in Salford. Thouand Word Media Ltd

This beautiful church in the north of England was devastated by a terrible fire last month.

Now insurers are working with the Church of England to restore the Church of the Ascension, a Grade II listed church in the Manchester diocese.

Specialist insurer, Ecclesiastical, released photos showing scale of the devastation caused by the fire which gutted the Victorian building.

Using a drone, the insurer captured the images while conducting a structural survey of the building to ensure that the site was safe enough for preservation work to begin.

Paul Humphris, church claims consultant at Ecclesiastical, said: 'The pictures are a stark reminder of the devastation that fire can cause. Our priority at this point is to secure the site and ensure that the building is structurally robust and to prevent any further damage.

'The drone footage highlighted some areas that need immediate attention so we will now work with our engineers to address this and ensure we reduce the risk of additional damage to the church.'

The brass eagle lectern still stands amid the devastation Thousand Word Media Ltd

The church's brass eagle lectern appears to have survived the fire and is among the few items that can be fully restored.

Humphris added: 'It's always difficult for a community to see their church like this and it can be hard to look past the damage caused. However, we have a huge amount of experience in working with churches and will be there to support them every step of the way as we restore this church to its former glory.'

Canon David Wyatt, Rector of St Paul with Christ Church in Salford, said: 'The response of Ecclesiastical has been magnificent. Within two days, surveyors were on site, and work to restore the building is now under way. Relocation of the Church's work and worship has been made possible by the generosity and kindness of our brothers and sisters in the RC Church at Saint Boniface's just four hundred yards away.'