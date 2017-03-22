Sadie Robertson says 5-second-rule keeps her from straying into wrong behavior

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson teaches Christian kids to apply the five-second rule before making an impulsive decision. (YouTube Screenshot/Sadie Robertson)

People always want to fit in and be popular, but as a Christian, there are certain biblical rules to abide by. As hard as it might be to say "no" to peer pressure, "Duck Dynasty" teenage star Sadie Robertson is teaching others how to do so.

Robertson shared her thoughts on her YouTube channel. Whenever people are tempted to drink booze, sniff drugs or engage in premarital sex just to look cool, Robertson says they should apply the five-second rule.

She suggests that people pause for five seconds before making a decision. In doing so, the "Live Original" teen says people will spare themselves from making rash decisions. "Five seconds of awkward can save you from a lifetime of regret," she says.

"If somebody is drinking and they ask you to get in a car with them, say 'no,'" she says. "lf somebody asks you to drink and you don't want to drink, you can say 'no.'"

"If a guy or your boyfriend, or if a girl and she's your girlfriend, want to go farther than you want to go in your relationship, just say 'no.' Talk to them about it," she continues. "It's going to be awkward. It's an awkward conversation but it can save you from a lifetime of regret."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Robertson says there are definitely things Christians can say "yes" to. "Say there's a person over there, they're all alone and they're crying and you feel the need to go over there and pray with them," she says. "The Holy Spirit is leading you over there, it's so awkward and you don't really know. Just go."

Robertson appears pretty outspoken about her faith now, but she earlier told The Christian Post that it wasn't always easy for her.

"It's been a challenge for me because I've definitely talked like that, trying to get the language of the world and then I'll talk about God. When I really should say, 'This is why you should join me, this is amazing. This is why you should know my God that I serve," she said.