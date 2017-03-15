Sadie Robertson reveals why she once hid one thing from God in prayer, and what got her to stop

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sadie Robertson urges people not to fear God's 'judgment' and talk to Him in prayer. (Instagram/Sadie Robertson)

There is nothing people can hide from God, because He is omniscient and all-powerful. But "Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson confessed that she kept one thing from God in her prayer life before.

"I mainly did [it] because I was afraid," she wrote on her Instagram account (@legitsadierob). The "Live Original" teen did not reveal the thing she hid from God, but she said that she kept it from Him because she was terrified of failing.

"I thought maybe I was doing me and God both a solid to just not mention it. That only created division between myself and my Creator," she said. "There was something in between us, hindering our relationship, because I wouldn't address the elephant in the room."

But she said the longer she kept this secret from God, the heavier it felt. Pretty soon, Robertson said she created lies to hide her truth. She even came to a point where it felt like her secret was something she did not need to pray about.

Thankfully, Robertson said she got a personal wake-up call from God. "Eventually, life slapped me in the face and before I could slap back, I found myself gently opening the pages of the Bible and seeing all the truth I had run from for so long," she said.

Robertson learned that she "can't say that God is silent when your Bible is closed." She also accepted the fact that God still loves her no matter what her sins might be.

"For those of you who may be afraid of God, because you see Him as 'judgement', I want to offer you some other names for Him... He is.... the way, the TRUTH, the life, a rock, LOVE, peace, the creator, sovereign, He is strength when we are weak, He IS the beginning and the end," she said.

The reality star added that God has used her in her weakest moments, and transformed her pain into purpose. "He has constantly showed me redemption. So, today if you have made a name for who God is, but never opened the book to see or asked to receive I want to challenge you to do so. Pursue truth today, and you will find peace," she said.

Because she has developed a passion in sharing God's Word, Robertson earlier told the Tampa Bay Times that she is considering going to seminary school. "Ministry is what I really want to do. It is my joy in life," she said.