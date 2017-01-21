Sadie Robertson Reveals Secret to Her Peace of Mind: 'I'm Running to the City of God'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sadie Robertson thanks Jesus for 'peace in a chaotic time.' (Instagram/Sadie Robertson)

Whenever she is feeling weighed down by fear and stress, "Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson said she relies on Psalms 46:4-7.

It reads: "A river brings joy to the city of our God, the sacred home of the Most High. God dwells in that city; it cannot be destroyed. From the very break of day, God will protect it. The nations are in chaos, and their kingdoms crumble! God's voice thunders, and the earth melts! The Lord of Heaven's Armies is here among us."

This passage was recently shared by the reality star on her Instagram account (@legitsadierob). The "Live Original" teenager explained that the verse helps her keep things in perspective, especially when it seems the whole world is going crazy.

"I don't know about y'all, but I'm running to the city of God!" she wrote. "Where there is joy, PEACE, no pain, no hurt, no comparison, no separation, no fear, there is LOVE, and so much security. EVEN when the nations are in chaos, I thank God for reigning higher than ANY of us. Look above, and find peace."

Today, Robertson is proud to say that she is at peace — not because of anything around her, but because of Who is above her.

Advertisement

"Thank you Jesus for being the same yesterday, today, and forever more. Holy holy holy are you even in the darkest days. I will shout your praise for you alone my God are so holy," she said.

Robertson added that she stands in awe of God, and because of Him, she has no cause to fear the future. "Thank you Jesus for peace in a chaotic time. Much love to ALL of you my friends. Tonight I pray for our country that our hearts will rest in HIS safety, security, and dwell in the river of joy."