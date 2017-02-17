Sadie Robertson Admits Sharing Her Faith Hasn't Been Easy, But Doing This Thing Helps

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sadie Robertson talks about her faith and how she shares it with the rest of the world. (Instagram/Sadie Robertson)

"Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson makes it seem like being a Christian is super fun and cool, but the reality star has admitted that sharing her faith to others hasn't always been easy.

Robertson said peer pressure is undeniable, and it's frustrating for her to see Christians indulging in some "fun with the world," all the while trying to prove that they are still believers. The "Live Original" teenager said things should actually be the other way around.

"We know this great lifestyle, but for some reason we say to the people of the world, 'Oh yeah, I have this but let me join you,'" she told The Christian Post. "But in fact, what we should be doing is saying 'I am a Christian, why don't you come over here and join me?'"

Robertson said there's nothing wrong with Christians wanting to fit in with today's society — but just as long as they'll use it to draw non-believers to Christ.

"It's been a challenge for me because I've definitely talked like that, trying to get the language of the world and then I'll talk about God. When I really should say, 'This is why you should join me, this is amazing. This is why you should know my God that I serve," she said.

Last December, Robertson bared her plans to go to seminary school to continue spreading the gospel. "I just graduated high school in May, and I've been touring. So I haven't started any type of college yet," she said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm thinking about some type of seminary school. Ministry is what I really want to do. It is my joy in life."

Robertson grew up in the public eye because of her family's show. She used to struggle with fear and anxiety, but Robertson has learned to overcome these things because of her faith. She is now using her platform to be an inspiration to young girls everywhere.