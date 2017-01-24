Religious Leaders Make Unprecedented Prayers for God's Blessings During Trump's Inauguration

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

U.S. President Donald Trump is accompanied by his wife Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R), and his relatives during a prayer service at Washington National Cathedral the morning after his inauguration, in Washington D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. Reuters

There was already a "downpour" even before it started raining when U.S. President Donald Trump began addressing the crowd during his inauguration in Washington D.C. on Friday.

The downpour was the unprecedented outpouring of calls for God's blessings in the prayers expressed by Christian and other religious leaders. There were six of them during the ceremony—more than any other inauguration in history, CBN News pointed out.

Trump spiritual adviser Paula White, Rev. Franklin Graham, Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, Archbishop Timothy Dolan, Rabbi Marvin Hier, and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson delivered their prayers one after another, all with references to Jesus.

Cardinal Dolan beseeched God to grant wisdom to the new president.

Rodriguez, the president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, read from the Sermon on the Mount, saying, "And God blesses you when people mock you and persecute you and lie about you and say all sorts of evil things against you because you are my followers."

White prayed, "We come to you Heavenly Father in the name of Jesus with grateful hearts thanking you for this great country that you have decreed to your people."

Graham quoted 1 Timothy 2: "I urge then first of all that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people. For kings, for all those in authority that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness."

Rabbi Hier prayed: "Guide us to remember the words of the Psalmist, 'Who may dwell on your holy mountain? One who does what is right and speaks the truth.' Bless all of our allies around the world who share our beliefs."

Bishop Jackson prayed: "We're not enemies. We're brothers and sisters. We're not adversaries, but we're allies. We're not foes but we're friends. Let us be healed by the power of your love and united by the bond of your spirit."

President Trump also implored God's blessings at the end of his speech, saying, "We will be protected by God."

Other faith leaders and congregations throughout America also offered prayers during the event.

The Washington Post published an article written by Dr. Russell Moore of the Southern Baptist Ethics and Religious Liberty commission headlined, "You should pray for Donald Trump no matter how you voted."

"With the inauguration of a new president of the United States, now is a time to pray for President Trump and to remember our obligation as Christians to pray for all those who are in civil authority," wrote Moore, who had long been critical of Trump.

Prayers were said even before and likewise after the inauguration.

Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and Dr. David Jeremiah were among those who spoke at the inaugural prayer breakfast on Friday morning.

An interfaith prayer service was then held on Saturday morning at Washington's National Cathedral.