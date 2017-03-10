Society

Regent University, Founded By Religious Right Leader Pat Robertson, Hits 10,000 Students
Herpes Outbreak Among Baby Boys Connected To Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Circumcision Ritual
World Council Of Churches Voices 'Grave Concern' Over Israel Clampdown On Boycott Support
'Do Not Fear:' 10 Bible Verses About Confidence
Malaysian Pastor Raymond Koh Kidnapping: Man Arrested After He Asked For Ransom Money
Becoming Inhuman? How Our Cellphones Are Making Us Dumber
'It Is Devastating For Families': How Compassion International Is Being Forced Out Of India
Why The Future Of The Church Of England Is In The Balance After The Sheffield Debacle
Bishops Behind Blocked Sexuality Report: No Biblical Mandate For Gay Marriage
World Vision Warns Of Millions At Risk In East Africa, Launches Hunger Crisis Appeal

Regent University, Founded By Religious Right Leader Pat Robertson, Hits 10,000 Students

andy-walton Andy Walton Christian Today Contributing Writer

Regent University, the institution founded by Pat Robertson, has more than 10,000 students studying there for the first time.

Raw Story | screenshot

AP reports that Regent, which started in 1978, has hit the milestone. It also has over 110 online degree courses available.

Pentecostal preacher Robertson is a controversial figure who has been a mainstay on Christian TV for many years. He ran for President in 1988 against the Republican favourite George Bush. He was key to the founding of the religious right network the Christian Coalition, as well as the Christian Broadcasting Network. Now in his 80s, he can still be seen on TV and his critics accuse him of for promoting conspiracy theories.

Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for academic affairs at Regent University, said he expects the school to grow into a 'very large university over the coming years'.

'We are thrilled to reach this incredible milestone of 10,000 students enrolled at Regent University today,' said Regent's Chancellor Pat Robertson. 'By investing in new programs and services, with a major focus on new technology, Regent is now much better positioned for sustainable growth while at the same time continuing to offer our students a quality education that is also affordable.'

Advertisement

The main campus is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

More News in Society
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY