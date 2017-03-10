Regent University, Founded By Religious Right Leader Pat Robertson, Hits 10,000 Students

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Regent University, the institution founded by Pat Robertson, has more than 10,000 students studying there for the first time.

Raw Story | screenshot

AP reports that Regent, which started in 1978, has hit the milestone. It also has over 110 online degree courses available.

Pentecostal preacher Robertson is a controversial figure who has been a mainstay on Christian TV for many years. He ran for President in 1988 against the Republican favourite George Bush. He was key to the founding of the religious right network the Christian Coalition, as well as the Christian Broadcasting Network. Now in his 80s, he can still be seen on TV and his critics accuse him of for promoting conspiracy theories.

Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for academic affairs at Regent University, said he expects the school to grow into a 'very large university over the coming years'.

'We are thrilled to reach this incredible milestone of 10,000 students enrolled at Regent University today,' said Regent's Chancellor Pat Robertson. 'By investing in new programs and services, with a major focus on new technology, Regent is now much better positioned for sustainable growth while at the same time continuing to offer our students a quality education that is also affordable.'

Advertisement

The main campus is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.