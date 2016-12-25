Queen's Speech: I Take Strength From 'Unsung Heroes'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Queen will say she takes strength from "ordinary people doing extraordinary things" in her annual address of Christmas Day.

The monarch, a devout Christian, will hold up volunteers, carers, community workers and good neighbours as "unsung heroes". In her televised message to be broadcast at 15.00GMT she is expected to say it is their quiet dedication that makes them special.

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 90th birthday this year. Reuters

The Queen will also praise the achievements of British Olympians and Paralympians in the summer games in Rio.

"Having discovered abilities they scarcely knew they had, these athletes are now inspiring others," she will say.

Her Majesty will also mention the achievements of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which celebrated its 60th anniversary this year and The Prince's Trust, which passed its 40th anniversary.

The message was recorded before the news that her granddaughter, Zara TIndall and her husband Mike, had lost their baby.

The couple had been expecting their second child in late spring. It would have been the Queen's sixth great-grandchild.

"Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy," a spokeswoman said.

The Queen's Speech will broadcast on BBC1, ITV, Sky News, and BBC Radio 4 at 3pm on Christmas Day.

This year's alternative Christmas message on Channel 4 will be given by Brendan Cox, widower of murdered MP Jo Cox. He will call for an to the "rise in hatred" as well as paying tribute to his late wife.