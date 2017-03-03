Society

Presiding Episcopal Bishop Supports 'Dignity And Worth' Of Trans People In Court Brief

andy-walton Andy Walton Christian Today Contributing Writer

 

TEC Presiding Bishop Michael CurryMike Theiler/Reuters

Two leading Episcopal voices have added their weight to the ongoing debate over transgender people's right to use the bathroom of their choice.

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry and House of Deputies President Rev Gay Clark Jennings have added their signatures to a 'friend of the court' brief in the case of a school pupil – G.G. Vs Gloucester County School Board.

According to the Episcopal News Service, the brief is part of the case, which is trying to determine whether 18-year-old Gavin Grimm should be allowed to use the male school bathroom.

The Presiding Bishop speaks about Genesis 1: 26-7 and is quoted as saying, 'This divine decree proclaims the inherent sacredness, dignity, worth, and equality of every human person, by virtue of their creation imago Dei.' He carried on, 'The way of love for God and our neighbor that Jesus taught is the way to honor the sacredness, dignity and worth and equality of each person. For this reason, we work for the equality and dignity of transgender people, who, like the rest of us, are created in God's image and likeness.'

It's one front in the ongoing battle over transgender rights in the US. Last Month, President Trump revoked guidance issued by the Obama administration which suggested trans students be allowed to use the bathroom and changing facilities of their choice.

