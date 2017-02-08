'Prayer Does Work And Angels Do Exist': Nanny Saves Baby's Life By Donating Part Of Her Liver

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Kiersten Miles holds Talia Rosko, the baby whose life she just saved with her liver donation. (Screenshot/YouTube/Inside Edition)

Prayer does work, angels do exist, and miracles do happen.

That affirmation came from a couple in Philadelphia who saw how their 16-month-old child was pulled from the brink of death when her nanny, in just her third week on the job, gave her a lifesaving gift—part of her liver, WTXF-TV reported.

The baby, Talia Rosko, had a serious disease—her liver's bile duct was not working, causing bile to build up in her liver, gradually destroying it. Her parents, George and Farro Rosko, placed her on an organ donor list before they hired the nanny, 22-year-old college student Kiersten Miles, in mid-2016.

Kiersten felt sorry for the baby and wanted to help.

"She was 9 months old when I started watching her. She's so helpless. She can't tell anyone what's wrong with her. She can't spread the word and ask for help," Kiersten told the local Fox News station.

Doctors had told the Rosko couple that their baby might not live past two years old without a liver transplant.

Kiersten later learned that she is a good candidate as a liver donor because of her type "O" blood, which makes her compatible with other blood types, The Toronto Star reported.

She then made the decision, apparently with no second thoughts.

"Especially for a baby who can't really ask for help, it didn't seem like that much of a sacrifice because I'd be saving a life," she told the Washington Post.

Farro asked her if she was really sure about her decision, saying that "this is not like donating blood."

Doctors also warned her that donating her liver could endanger her own life.

Kiersten was unfazed by the warnings. She wanted to save a life, and that's all that mattered to her.

On Jan. 11, Talia and Kiersten underwent simultaneous 14-hour surgeries. Doctors removed part of Kiersten's liver at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and rushed it to the nearby Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where they implanted it in Talia.

The surgeries were a success, and Talia can now live normally. Kiersten has gone back to college to finish her degree in special education.

Farro believes Kiersten was an angel sent by God to them.

"I think people need to know that prayer does work, angels do exist and miracles happen every day," she said. "I don't know where we would be without Kiersten."

Last month, a similar lifesaving gift was given by the 27-year-old daughter of Christian musical artists Amy Grant and Gary Chapman. Gloria Mills "Millie" Chapman donated her kidney to her best friend, Kathryn Dudley, on Jan. 24, giving her a new lease on life.