Pope May Visit Northern Ireland In Historic Move

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to leads the weekly audience at the Vatican.

Pope Francis could make a historic pastoral visit to Northern Ireland next year, making him the first Pope ever to do so.

There has been speculation that the Pontiff will make a visit north of the border when he is in the Republic of Ireland in 2018. The trip is centred around the World Meeting of Families, but speculation is rife that the Pope will want to make more of the visit. Now the Archbishop of Dublin, Dr Diarmuid Martin has confirmed that there is a chance that it could include a trip to Ulster.

The Archbishop said, "I think that we should pray that he will come but it is important to remember that he is coming to the World Meeting of Families and that every aspect of his visit to Ireland will be focused on the family."

The 80-year-old Francis has proven popular on his international visits, and there is excitement in Ireland for his arrival. The Republic of Ireland remains a Catholic country, despite increasing secularisation. The history of Northern Ireland means there remains a sharp divide between Catholics and Protestants and, despite tensions easing significantly, a Papal visit would remain a security risk.

Pope John Paul II visited the Republic in 1979. His plan to visit Northern Ireland was ended by security concerns over the threat of violence.

The increase in speculation comes at a politically sensitive time in Northern Ireland. The government there - which has mandated representatives of both Unionist (mainly Protestant) and Nationalist (mainly Catholic) parties – has broken down over financial issues and other partisan tensions.

The previous Papal visit to the Republic of Ireland brought over a million people onto the streets.