Church

Marco Rubio Attacks Chinese Government For Crackdown On Religious Freedom
Pope Francis Trolled By Fake News Front Page Of Vatican Newspaper
Israel's 'Loaves And Fishes' Church Reopens 20 Months After Attack By Jewish Extremists
Mobster Finds Jesus In Prison, Becomes A Pastor Preaching God's Word To Ex-Yakuza Gangsters In Japan
Thousands Urged To Vote Muslim And Against Christian In Jakarta
Church's Gay Marriage Stance Challenged By Retired Bishops
Man Steals $7 Billion, Claims Jesus Made Him Do It
XXX Church Pastor Craig Gross Explains Why The New 'Fifty Shades Darker' Movie Is Not A Love Story
Hundreds Of US Immigrants Arrested In Enforcement Surge
How To Deal With Doubt When You Feel Like You Can't Feel God's Power

Pope Francis Trolled By Fake News Front Page Of Vatican Newspaper

ruth-gledhill Ruth Gledhill Editor

A worker covers with a banner reading "illegal poster" a poster depicting Pope Francis and accusing him of attacking conservative Catholics.Reuters

Pope Francis has been trolled by a 'fake news' edition of the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, alleging he has replied to his conservative critics.

 Vatican police are investigating the mailing of the fake front page to priests, bishops and cardinals, according to Kath.Net.

The front page mock-up contains a fake reply, purportedly by the Pope, to the cardinals who have criticised his exhortation Amoris Laetitia. Conservatives are angry because the document, the result of two synods on the family in Rome, appears to permit a liberalisation of the current ban on communion for Catholics who have remarried after divorce.

A 'fake news' edition of L'Osservatore Romano has been circulating in RomeTwitter

The Pope's criticis had requested he reply, 'yes' or 'no' to their questions.

In the fake front page, he replies: 'Yes and no'.

Advertisement

Osservatore editpr Giovanni Maria Vian described the fake front page as 'slander'. However, he told Associated Press: 'We were only sad because the layout wasn't as nice as ours.'

The fake edition also uses medieval Latin instead of the contemporary version of the language used in the Vatican.

It follows the posting of more than 200 posters in Rome attacking the Pope.

The poster carried a photograph of him looking grim as well as the caption:  'Francis, you have placed congregations under commissionerial direction, dismissed priests, decapitated the Immaculate of Malta and the Franciscans, ignored cardinals. Where is your mercy?'

The last sentence is a reference to the Jubilee Year of Mercy which has just ended. 

More News in Church
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY