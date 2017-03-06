Persecuted Christians Choose Forgiveness Over Revenge After Hearing Jesus' Words, Bible Translators Group Says

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Wycliffe Bible translators at work. Wycliffe Bible Translators

There's something about Jesus' Words that calm down persecuted Christians, providing them comfort and healing and making them choose forgiveness over revenge.

This was attested to by Bob Creson, the president of Wycliffe Bible Translators, in a recent interview with The Christian Post.

Creson said the effect on people is particularly strong when they hear the Gospel in their own native language.

He recounted an incident that happened in the town of Bambalang in the African nation of Cameroon when a team from the organisation came to dedicate the Gospel of Luke translated in the townspeople's own indigenous language. A week before that, 300 homes in one village were burned down by people from a neighbouring village.

"In the midst of the devastation, many were angry and wanted to seek revenge. But the words of Jesus in the Chrambo language about loving enemies has brought comfort, healing and forgiveness to the people of Bambalang," Creson told The Christian Post.

"There's nothing like the joy of reading or hearing God's Word in the language that speaks to your heart," Creson said. "Reading God's Word in your own language demonstrates in a very real and direct way His love for you."

Local Pastor Pius Mbahlegue said the villagers were particularly touched by these lines from the Gospel: "Hating your enemy back cannot solve the problem. But loving your enemy will disarm your enemy and make him powerless."

Last year, Wycliffe Bible Translators launched a campaign called #WhyBible that sought to counteract efforts to downplay the Bible's role in people's lives today and to encourage discussion on the Gospel, according to The Christian Post.

This was in response in response to research findings, such as Barna's 2016 "State of the Bible" survey, showing that one in five teens and one in three millennials believe that the Bible is not divinely inspired. That survey also showed that only 16 percent of millennials believe that the Bible contains the actual Word of God.

Scott Everhart, senior director of marketing at Wycliffe Bible Translators, said the campaign sought "to create a forum for testimonies and stories shared about the Bible's incredible impact on individuals, communities and the world."

He said while his organisation's mission is to provide access to Scripture for every language group in the world, there is a big problem if those who already have the Bible fail to see its importance in people's lives.