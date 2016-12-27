Perry Noble: I'm Not Going Back To NewSpring But I'm Sober And Healthy

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Perry Noble was fired by the church he founded, NewSpring.

Former megachurch pastor Perry Noble has confirmed he will not be returning to the church he founded after he was dismissed following concerns about alcohol abuse and marital difficulties.

Noble spent time in rehab following his departure and has set up a church consultancy business .

In a Facebook post yesterday he wrote of what he had learned from the collapse of his ministry at NewSpring Church in South Carolina. He said he understood there were consequences for sin. Apparently referring to his drinking he said: " At first I thought I could control it; however, it wound up controlling me."

He also wrote of the importance of accepting Christ's forgiveness and of asking for help, saying: "I told myself to stay silent, and that by doing so everything would somehow get magically better (as I typed that sentence I realize how ridiculous it sounds...but...that's what deception does, takes something ridiculous and convinces us that it is reality)."

Noble also said he had been blessed by people who had been more supportive than he imagined they would be. However, he added: "On the other hand there are those I thought would always stand with me who have gone silent, and in some cases, a tad hostile. I'm not angry with them. I understand they experienced a level of hurt in this as well. They thought I was someone, and when the curtain was pulled back and my struggle was revealed they could not handle it."

He also spoke of God's restoration and said "the best really is yet to come". In an indication his aim was to return to the church he founded, Noble wrote: "Unfortunately, I will not be returning to NewSpring as the senior pastor. And while that is not what I wanted and breaks my heart, I believe everything is in the Lord's hands – and He has a greater purpose for me than I could ever imagine."

He said he had decided not to "play the victim card" as it would have impacted on his future leadership plans: "while people will feel sorry for a victim they will never follow one".

He added: "However, today I've been sober for over 110 days. I've launched a consulting business that has taken off. In 2017 I will begin preaching again in churches that would actually want to have me. And I'm healthier emotionally, physically and spiritually than I've ever been."