Why Is This Pastor Singing Funny Tunes About Chicken Biscuit And Ice Cream?

Hazel Torres

Pastor Fred Thomas says, 'laughter opens people up to deal with problems they wouldn't deal with.'(Facebook/Fred Thomas)

He calls himself "The Pastor TED — Christian Comedian." 

"Anointed, hilarious and genuine are just a few words to describe The Pastor Fred," according to his Facebook introduction.

Indeed, Fred Thomas has made a name for himself as a pastor and a comedian at the same time. As listed on his Facebook page, he is the pastor and comedian at "Laugh Out Loud Church" in McKinney, Texas. He is also the President/Founder of Heart to Soul Ministries, and a former pastor at Church of God in Christ and New Beginnings Church of God in Christ.

Thomas recently created a stir online when he posted on his Facebook page a video showing him belting out a passionate ballad. No, it's not about Jesus or anything related to his faith. It's about Whataburger's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, a brand of sweet and savoury breakfast food.

The video has gone viral on social media, drawing more than 5.1 million views on Facebook as of Friday.

"Oh, how I love this biscuit. It is the best biscuit," Thomas sings in a deep, exaggerated soulful voice with a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit in hand. "I can't explain. Every time I pass Whataburger I hear it call my name."

Thomas said the attention he's been getting as a result of the viral video is "blowing his mind."

He earlier created a handful of gospel music videos on YouTube extolling the return of Blue Bell, a company that makes ice cream, after it was closed down due to health concerns, according to Dallas News.

But why is a pastor singing funny tunes about food? Why is he bringing humour to his church?

Thomas was asked these questions in 2015. As quoted by Dallas News, his reply was: "Laughter opens people up to deal with problems they wouldn't deal with. I do it to talk to the hearts and minds of people."

"I love being a preacher. I love being on the stage. It's been who I am," he told Guide Live.

